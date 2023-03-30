G2 Annual Report Ranks Sendoso as Best Account-Based Direct Mail Provider for Third Consecutive Year

Out of nearly 150,000 companies, G2 report recognizes Sendoso’s commitment to excellence in Account-Based Direct Mail

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sendoso, the global industry leader in direct marketing automation, has been named the No. 1 provider in Account-Based Direct Mail for the third straight year by G2, the world’s largest tech marketplace. Sendoso’s top recognition out of nearly 150,000 companies on G2 highlights the company’s continued commitment to providing innovative solutions to help sales and marketing teams engage with customers in more personalized and effective ways.

G2’s Account-Based Direct Mail Report, which is based on verified reviews from actual users, evaluates software solutions that enable businesses to send targeted, personalized, and trackable direct mail to prospects and customers. Sendoso scored the highest in both customer satisfaction and market presence among verified reviews, culminating in its top billing.

“We continue to develop new and innovative ways to strengthen relationships between businesses and their clients, and this achievement validates our efforts,” said Kris Rudeegraap, Sendoso CEO and co-founder. “Personalized and impactful outreach has been at the forefront of our values since day one, and to be recognized by G2 not just multiple times but in three consecutive years is truly an honor. This ranking motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible to make those connections deeper and more authentic.”

According to G2, to be included in the Account-Based Direct Mail category, a product must:

Provide the ability to send personalized, one-to-one direct mail, or gifts, to contacts within a company’s targeted accounts.

Enable companies to measure the impact and ROI of an account-based direct mail campaign.

Sendoso’s sending platform empowers businesses to send highly personalized gifts, eGifts, and branded merchandise, as well as direct mail and handwritten notes, to prospects and customers at scale.

“Sendoso’s total commitment to customer satisfaction continues to be validated by nearly 900 authentic customer reviews, and thus have earned G2 Leader recognition in the Account-Based Direct Mail category for a third-straight year,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO of G2.

To learn more about Sendoso and its award winning platform, visit sendoso.com.

About Sendoso

Sendoso is the global leader in Direct Marketing Automation, creating, curating and delivering automated, meaningful experiences for customers of all sizes. The trusted partner of Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies worldwide, Sendoso helps customers generate new pipelines, utilize account-based efforts, boost customer retention and increase upsell and cross sell. Sendoso has locations across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, and has had more than 800 customers leverage its proven automated solution to deliver nearly four million sends worldwide. Learn more at sendoso.com.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest B2B tech marketplace, connecting millions of businesses with the products and services they need to grow. G2 offers unbiased ratings and reviews of software and services based on user feedback and market presence, making it easier for businesses to make informed decisions when selecting technology solutions. The platform is home to over one million reviews and counting, with more than five million visitors each month. Headquartered in Chicago, G2 has offices in San Francisco, London, and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.g2.com.

Contacts

Jason Michael



Jason@goelastic.com

314.323.1425