G2 Announces 2025 Best Software Award Winners

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--G2 today announced the winners of its annual Best Software Awards, which rank the world’s best software companies and products based on verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. Less than 1% of the over 150,000 vendors listed on G2 secured a placement across this year’s lists.

Review-led recognition: deciding the best software across 44 lists

In addition to recognizing the top 100 global software companies and products, G2’s Best Software Awards—now in their ninth year running—also highlight winners across 44 total lists. These include winners by company size, country, function (e.g., software for HR, Sales, Commerce, etc.), and other attributes like “highest satisfaction” and “fastest-growing” products.

“G2’s Best Software Awards are more than a list. They’re an objective representation of the best products and companies determined by real people who actually buy and use the software," said Sydney Sloan, Chief Marketing Officer at G2. "Congratulations to this year’s winners for being recognized for delivering true value to their customers, which also helps them succeed.”

Several new lists were introduced in 2025, including “Best Data Privacy Software Products,” “Best Healthcare Software Products,” and “Best Supply Chain and Logistics Software Products,” among others.

Celebrating the best software products and companies

According to the 2025 G2 Best Software Awards, the top 10 ranked best software products are:

The top 10 global software companies are:

To be eligible for one of G2’s Best Software Awards lists, a software product or company must have received at least one review in the prior calendar year. Products must also appear on at least one G2 Grid® (having at least 10 total reviews all time) for a category that aligns with a Best Software list. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during the evaluation period (January 1, 2024 - December 31, 2024).

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe.

