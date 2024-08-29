G.I.F.T. Technology at the Service of Your Physical Gold Assets

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The G.I.F.T. (Gold International Fast Transfer) project is a cryptographic telecommunication technology concept that connects physical assets in gold and other precious metals to a digital transfer system via a digital portal.





This concept was invented by Fayçal Lalioui, a renowned businessman and CEO of GOLD INTERNATIONAL FAST TRANSFER LLP, based in LONDON, United Kingdom, at the beginning of 2024. Fayçal has been active in the gold sector for several years through partnerships in Luxembourg and the Middle East.

The G.I.F.T. platform is currently under development in collaboration with Cybastion, a company specialized in cybersecurity and digital transformation, based in Washington, USA, with whom a memorandum of understanding has been established. Cybastion is responsible for the system’s feasibility, architecture, and cybersecurity.

What is the G.I.F.T. System?

The system aims to digitize precious metals, allowing secure storage while limiting transport flows. It offers digital access and enables trading based on market prices. It also facilitates the sale of gold and its transfer worldwide. The Gold International Fast Transfer (G.I.F.T.) system represents a significant advancement in the field of international asset transfers. By combining security, speed, and stability, G.I.F.T. offers an innovative and reliable solution for the management and transfer of precious metals. This technology is poised to transform how assets are managed and transferred globally while ensuring strong legal protection against any form of counterfeiting or theft.

Who Will Have Access?

The G.I.F.T. system will be accessible to everyone. There will be two modes of connection. The first is a “Client” access intended for individuals or businesses wishing to convert their assets into gold.

The second mode of connection is a “Professional” access intended for financial institutions, banks or other professionals operating in the precious metals sector. This represents a significant advance for international precious metal transfers without blockages. Furthermore, it will also provide gold-backed guarantees to financial institutions and their clients.

When Will This System Be Commercialized?

The partnership between GOLD INTERNATIONAL FAST TRANSFER LLP and CYBASTION began at the end of July, following Fayçal Lalioui’s trip to Washington, D.C., to define the terms of the agreement. We estimate that the official launch of the G.I.F.T. system will take place at the beginning of 2025.

Partner Websites:



https://cy-invest.lu

Capital Yatirim Invest sarl – Securitization (SPV) Company in Luxembourg

https://www.cybastiontech.com/

Cybastion : Digital and cybersecurity company in USA

Contacts

Fayçal Lalioui



Email: contact@gift.technology

Company Website: https://gift.technology