Futuriom SD-WAN and SASE Research Reveals 98 Percent of Organizations Feel Hybrid Work has Increased Demand for SASE and ZTNA Solutions

According to the Futuriom Study, 94 Percent of Organizations Prefer a Single-Pass Architecture When Evaluating and Deploying SASE Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Futuriom–Versa Networks, the recognized leader of single-vendor Unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced that new research from Futuriom Research and Versa Networks has revealed 98 percent of organizations feel that hybrid work has increased demand for SASE and ZTNA solutions. The study, titled “SD-WAN and SASE Managed Services Survey Report,” also found 94 percent of respondents said they prefer a single-pass architecture when evaluating and deploying SASE solutions.





To gather information for the report, Futuriom surveyed 196 qualified enterprise networking and security users, director-level and above. The goal of the study was to find key needs for software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) and secure access service edge (SASE) in managed services.

According to the survey report, 98 percent of respondents want a hybrid solution that can accommodate networking and security both on premises and using cloud points of presence (PoPs), and 92 percent consider ZTNA a crucial component of SASE solutions. When asked about the largest challenges in managing WANs, 85 percent of respondents identified complexity, followed by expertise and knowledge (68%). Rounding out the responses were cost (60%) and time (47%).

“It’s no surprise that changing work dynamics and hybrid work have increased demand for SASE solutions with ZTNA functionality, and that the overwhelming majority of organizations prefer a single-pass architecture when evaluating and deploying SASE solutions,” said Scott Raynovich, Founder and Principal Analyst of Futuriom. “The leading SD-WAN and SASE solutions have been evolving to help networking and cybersecurity professionals with many new challenges, including the growing complexity created by distributed applications, cloud connectivity, and sprawling security risks. The unique approach of melding software-based control of SD-WAN and SASE has driven broad adoption across both enterprises and service providers, with service providers adopting the technology to deliver enterprise managed services.”

For a free copy of the Futuriom “SD-WAN and SASE Managed Services Survey Report,” see https://versa-networks.com/resources/reports/sd-wan-and-sase-managed-services-survey-report/.

The study also found that 98 percent of respondents see the benefits of combining SD-WAN with SASE. When asked about whether they are managing end users from an on-premises or hybrid scenario, 66 percent of respondents have immediate plans for hybrid scenarios of on-premise and remote connectivity, while 32 percent are planning on rolling hybrid capabilities out over the next 6-12 months. When asked to rank the importance of global connectivity, a majority (61%) of respondents ranked it as very important, 31 percent ranked it as important, while zero respondents said it wasn’t important at all.

“Cloud transformation and hybrid work requirements have created security and networking complexities for organizations,” said Dan Maier, CMO for Versa Networks. “This insightful research from Futuriom shows how security and network architects are thinking about solving these problems via advanced SASE solutions, and their understanding of the importance of a single-pass architecture. From Versa’s perspective, we’re gratified that this research confirms the value customers are seeing from our product strategy to deliver an integrated, Unified SASE solution that delivers world-class SD-WAN and best-of-breed network and internet security.”

Versa’s AI/ML-powered single-vendor Unified SASE delivers organically developed best-of-breed functions that tightly integrate and deliver services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both, managed through a single pane of glass. Versa delivers SASE services such as Secure SD-WAN, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Cloud Network Firewall, Unified Threat Management (UTM) including Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA). Versa’s single-vendor Unified SASE platform goes above and beyond management console automation by providing the ability to integrate networks, points of presence, policy definitions, application definitions, agent logic, and data lakes.

About Futuriom Research

Founded in 2017, Futuriom is the research and analysis community focused on next-generation cloud technologies. With deep research based on end-market interviews and surveys, Futuriom provides detailed analysis of the markets and companies likely to provide the most growth over the next decade, including communications, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity. For more information, go to www.Futuriom.com.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in single-vendor Unified SASE platforms, delivers AI/ML-powered SSE and SD-WAN solutions. The platform provides networking and security with true multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users trust Versa with their mission critical networks and security. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, BlackRock Inc., Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

