FutureProof Technologies Launches FutureProof Insurance Agency to Leverage AI-Driven Risk Selection for Carrier Partners

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FutureProof Technologies, a venture-backed insurtech startup, is excited to announce the launch of the FutureProof Insurance Agency, a wholly-owned subsidiary designed to enhance insurance distribution through AI-driven risk selection.

FutureProof Insurance Agency sells policies on behalf of dozens of carrier partners across the U.S. This strategic expansion builds upon FutureProof’s launch and successful track record of its AI-enabled property Managing General Agent (MGA) last year, further solidifying FutureProof’s role as a leading innovator in the insurance industry.

Whereas FutureProof’s MGA employs artificial intelligence to better select and price risk in catastrophe-exposed geographies, FutureProof Insurance Agency utilizes key aspects of FutureProof’s risk management technology to ensure that it sells profitable policies on behalf of its carrier partners. This additional risk filter allows FutureProof’s agency to provide unique value by aiming to generate profitable portfolios for its carrier partners. This addresses a major pain point for carriers that sometimes struggle with agencies that generate low-performing business. To support these efforts, FutureProof has also launched a lead generation and lead distribution operation to produce high-quality leads that turbocharge production of profitable business.

“With our proprietary technology, FutureProof can provide an additional risk filter for our carrier partners, which is a unique offering,” said Alisa Valderrama, FutureProof’s Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

“FutureProof addresses a massive issue for carriers, which is why within a matter of several months we have been appointed by dozens of carriers, including some of the biggest consumer-facing brand names in the country,” said Farhan Husain, FutureProof’s Chief Business Officer and former CEO of a national P&C agency.

FutureProof Technologies continues to push the boundaries of AI in the insurance sector, leveraging AI-enabled insights to improve underwriting, pricing, and policy distribution. With the launch of FutureProof Insurance Agency, the company further cements its position as a uniquely technology-enabled player in the insurance industry.

About FutureProof:

FutureProof, an insurtech Managing General Agent (MGA) and insurance agency, has developed AI-based technology that prices asset-specific features that can greatly reduce risk. Our lower-priced insurance for resilient properties gives property owners an incentive to invest in such improvements. This leads to wins all around: consumers in resilient structures can obtain coverage at better prices; brokers can use our API and unique pricing to win new business in less time; and carriers and reinsurers can source higher-quality risk. Learn more at www.futureprooftech.io.

