FutureBit Unveils Apollo II: A Revolutionary Step in Personal Bitcoin Mining

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bitcoin–FutureBit, a leading innovator in consumer focused Bitcoin products, has announced the launch of Apollo II, a groundbreaking personal home mining device. This launch represents a significant leap in FutureBit’s mission to bring efficient, powerful, and user-friendly mining products into homes. The Apollo II combines latest 5nm ASIC technology with a sleek, intuitive design, setting a new standard in the personal Bitcoin mining sector.




Launching with the Apollo II is the revamped Apollo OS 2.0, which includes a personal mining pool built right into the device. This allows anyone with no technical skill to easily solo mine to their Bitcoin node and directly compete for a chance to mine a full Bitcoin block, helping to expanding network decentralization which relies heavily on centralized mining pools.

John Stefanopoulos, Founder of FutureBit, commented on the significance driving the companies innovations: “Our goal is to return Bitcoin to a state where individual users have power over the Bitcoin network and not centralized farms and pools. This can only be accomplished by hardware that combines powerful ASIC hardware and a full Bitcoin node and getting hardware like the Apollo II out to millions of Bitcoin users.”

FutureBit’s Apollo II is more than just a mining device; it’s a statement of commitment to decentralizing Bitcoin mining, and making it accessible to a broader audience.

About FutureBit:

FutureBit, headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, has been at the forefront of developing consumer-friendly, efficient, and stylish Bitcoin mining hardware since 2015 that is proudly made in the USA. By providing quiet, easy to use hardware anyone can run in their home, FutureBit is opening up the world of Bitcoin to everyone.

Learn more at www.futurebit.io

www.x.com/futurebit

Contacts

FUTUREBIT LLC
Brittany Greer

brittany@futurebit.io

