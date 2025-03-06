Future Tech Enterprise Inc. Recognized by Northrop Grumman with Supplier Excellence Award

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has recognized Future Tech Enterprise Inc. as one of its top supplier partners during the company’s Supplier Excellence Awards.

“Future Tech Enterprise Inc. has supported Northrop Grumman in delivering technologies that enhance national security for the U.S. and our allies,” said Ken Brown, vice president, enterprise global supply chain, Northrop Grumman. “The high-quality performance, dedication and partnership of our supplier teams drive operational excellence to ensure warfighters have next generation advantages in advanced weapons, aircraft, missile defense and space.”

Recognized for Strategic Excellence, Future Tech Enterprise Inc. is instrumental in supporting Northrop Grumman with delivering innovative and cost-effective military and security solutions to give its customers the advantage in a complex world.

"Being recognized for the third consecutive year with the Supplier Excellence Award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team.” says Bob Venero, CEO of Future Tech Enterprise Inc., “We are proud to consistently deliver high-quality IT solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers. This award reaffirms our commitment to excellence, innovation, and reliability in everything we do. We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders like Northrop Grumman, and we look forward to continuing to support their mission and the success of our mutual customers."

Future Tech is an award-winning, global IT solutions provider with capabilities in 150 countries. We help companies, Federal Systems Integrators and commercial entities, to maximize their full range of IT investments, deliver solutions for hardware/software procurement, configuration and imaging, hybrid cloud, AI Innovation, and full data center solutions including 705 compliant modular data centers. Future Tech was named Dell's Federal Partner of the Year 2023 & 2024. To learn more, visit FTEI.com.

Mary Catherine Wilson

Chief Marketing Officer

631-472-5500

mediarelations@ftei.com

