Future Tech Appoints Matthew ‘Mac’ McLauchlin as Chief Operating Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Future Tech Enterprise, Inc., a leading technology solutions provider, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Matthew ‘Mac’ McLauchlin as Chief Operating Officer (COO). McLauchlin brings over two decades of experience in strategic operations and leadership within the technology industry and multiple governmental agencies.





As COO, McLauchlin will oversee the company’s operational processes, drive efficiency improvements, and implement innovative strategies to enhance service delivery and customer satisfaction. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as Future Tech Enterprise, Inc. continues to expand its global market presence and diversify its service offerings.

“Mac’s extensive experience and proven track record in the technology sector make him an invaluable addition to our executive team,” said Bob Venero, CEO of Future Tech Enterprise, Inc. “His leadership and operational expertise will be crucial as we continue to grow and adapt to the ever-evolving demands of the industry. We are confident that Mac will play a key role in driving our company forward.”

Before joining Future Tech Enterprise, Inc., McLauchlin was Managing Director Global Operations of SIROAL International LLC offering operational business solutions to international corporations and government entities for growth. In addition, he served as CFO of a multi-billion and multi- agency program for the US Government, he was CEO of a defense manufacturing firm directing a successful turnaround, and VP of Development for a NYSE listed international biometrics firm. Mac has an extensive government background leading international teams for the US Government in critical areas around the globe, serving as Senior Advisor and Program Manager for the United Nations Assistant Secretary General and serving as Advisor and program expert at NASA. His strategic vision and hands-on approach have consistently resulted in enhanced operational performance and significant business growth.

“I am excited to join Future Tech Enterprise, Inc. and contribute to its mission of delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to our clients,” said McLauchlin. “I look forward to working with the talented team here to streamline our operations, enhance our service delivery, and drive our growth initiatives.”

McLauchlin holds an MBA in Global Management, an MPhil in Business Administration and Strategic Leadership from the International School of Management in Paris, France as well as a bachelor’s degree in computer science.

About Future Tech Enterprise, Inc.

Future Tech Enterprise, Inc. is a global IT solutions provider, offering a diverse array of technology services and solutions to the corporate and government sectors. Specializing in comprehensive IT solutions, Future Tech helps organizations optimize their IT environments and transition to next-generation technologies that drive productivity and innovation.

