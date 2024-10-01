Future-Ready, Modular Retail Solutions: Toshiba’s Focus at Upcoming Convenience and Grocery Industry Tradeshows

Attendees at NACS Show and Groceryshop will experience how Toshiba is empowering retailers with innovative solutions to meet evolving industry and shopper needs

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions showcases its commitment to convenience at the NACS Show 2024, the premier event for the convenience and fuel retailing industry at the Las Vegas Convention Center from October 7 – 10. Visitors to Toshiba’s booth #C6083 will experience firsthand how Toshiba is enabling retailers to reimagine and accelerate their business through solutions like self-checkout systems and security suites to revolutionize how retailers engage with customers, streamline operations, and enhance the shopping experience.









“With technology transforming the retail landscape at an unprecedented pace, Toshiba is committed to driving innovation that addresses the unique challenges facing convenience stores today,” said Yeshai Bouskila, Executive Director of Retail Innovation at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “We are empowering retailers with modular, future-ready solutions that streamline operations and elevate the customer experience. From reducing operational complexity to enhancing efficiency and engagement, our cutting-edge technology enables convenience stores to stay competitive and agile in a rapidly evolving market.”

As the convenience segment undergoes rapid transformation, retailers face new challenges, from labor shortages to increasing consumer expectations for convenience and efficiency. Toshiba’s suite of retail solutions helps convenience stores by offering frictionless checkout experiences, empowering store associates, and enhancing operations with future-ready technology.

ELERA® Security Suite : The ELERA® Security Suite is an end-to-end edge solution designed to enhance checkout experiences, mitigate risks, reduce shrink, and improve customer throughput. It covers both self-checkout and front-end systems, enabling retailers to reimagine their store strategy by delivering fast and seamless customer experiences while protecting their technology investments. The suite supports Toshiba-designed and developed edge-based cameras—including EDGECam, EDGECam+, and EDGECam ID—which offer options for real-time consumer analysis, product/produce recognition, and biometric features, further enhancing operational efficiency and security.

ELERA® Self Service: A next-gen self-checkout solution built on ELERA's microservices architecture, ELERA® Self Service enables retailers to deliver faster, frictionless shopping experiences while boosting operational efficiency.

In addition to the NACS Show, Toshiba will also participate in Groceryshop 2024, the global event focused on the grocery and consumer packaged goods ecosystem. At booth #B1810, Toshiba will demonstrate how its innovative technologies support grocery retailers in adapting quickly to industry changes and consumer expectations. Toshiba remains committed to providing comprehensive, adaptable solutions to deliver next-generation customer experiences for retailers in convenience, grocery, and beyond.

