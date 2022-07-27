Future Proof Announces Inaugural FintechX Demo Finalists

10 cutting edge fintechs have been awarded the opportunity to demo their innovations live to thousands of financial professionals and industry leaders

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Advisor Circle, a product and content studio for the financial services industry, in partnership with Ritholtz Wealth Management, is pleased to announce an elite group of finalist presenters for the first Future Proof FintechX Demo Drop. These innovators will present their new and innovative technologies live in front of a captive audience of wealth management executives at Future Proof, the inaugural wealth festival taking over Huntington Beach, CA, during Sept 11 – 14, 2022.

Future Proof’s FintechX presenters were hand-picked by a selection committee of industry experts. Each applicant was graded on creativity, outside-the-box thinking, and the ability to create a real impact for attendees of Future Proof. The honorees were chosen from among a range of burgeoning bootstrapped start-ups, to new products from established firms, in addition to significant features enhancements for widely adopted technologies. These firms all demonstrated to the committee that they are taking novel approaches to chronic issues facing the financial services industry and the investors it serves.

The FintechX nomination process was extremely competitive with Future Proof fielding more than 100 applications.

Future Proof will feature the FintechX demos on Tuesday, September 13th. The FintechX Demos will be delivered by:

DFD Partners, an AI-based distribution platform enabling diverse fund managers to scale efficiently

Entrustody, a new asset custodian platform for financial advisors

Hubly, practice management technology platform that allows growing financial advisory firms to deliver an exceptional client experience

Intellifo’s RedBlack, portfolio rebalancing and trading platform

Onramp Invest, digital asset platform for financial professionals

Practifi’s Propel, a data analytics platform built specifically for wealth management executives

Skience’s Surveillance, a highly-configurable self-service compliance solution for enterprise wealth management firms

Venn By Two Sigma, cloud -based risk analysis tool and workspace solving for the increased demand for digital assets within multi-asset portfolios

“Our inaugural FintechX honorees clearly demonstrated the caliber of their businesses and technologies, re-imagining how our industry will serve clients in the future,” said Michael Batnick, Managing Partner at Ritholtz Wealth Management. “These new tools and services will empower their users to become future-proof.”

“I’ve never been more excited about the future of the wealth management industry,” said Matt Middleton, CEO of Advisor Circle. “Those attending the FintechX demos presentations will have a front row seat to the technologies and trends reshaping our industry.”

Every year the FintechX Demo Drop will recognize tools and technology submitted by applicants who meet high standards of innovation with a focus on preparing the industry for the future. There was no cost to apply and honorees will enjoy free admission to Future Proof.

Future Proof runs from September 11-14 in Huntington Beach, CA. Register for the festival here.

About Advisor Circle

Advisor Circle is a product and content studio for the financial industry, designing live events, podcasts, online communities and other connection points for financial professionals looking to learn, grow and adapt to change. The firm was founded in 2020 by Matt Middleton, John Swolfs and Matt Hougan, who have successful track records of driving some of the most meaningful, well-attended events for the financial advice and ETF industries over the last decade. Follow Advisor Circle on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Future Proof

Future Proof is a groundbreaking new wealth festival set to bring together the world’s most prominent figures and emerging minds to explore the intersection of money, tech, culture and impact. The event brings together an entirely new community of financial advisors, institutional investors, asset managers, fintech startups, financial creators, activists, artists, musicians and other key stakeholders around an unprecedented experience and agenda. Future Proof will provide an unmatched opportunity for conversation and collaboration that will serve as a catalyst in developing the future of wealth.

The four-day citywide event will be held September 11-14, 2022, in Huntington Beach, California. More than 3,000 attendees including 1,500+ financial advisors and institutional investors, as well as over 150 sponsor companies are expected at the inaugural event. Follow Future Proof on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

