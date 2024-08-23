Future Proof Adds Financial Media Veteran as it Expands into Wealth and Asset Management Industry With Future Proof Citywide Event in Miami Beach

Industry leader Caren Paradise Kohl joins Future Proof to lead commercial partnerships for the launch of Future Proof Citywide in March 2025

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#adapt—Future Proof, the award-winning B2B events company, today announced the addition of financial media veteran Caren Paradise Kohl to its sales and partnerships team. This strategic hire comes at a pivotal time as the company expands its portfolio of industry-leading events, including Future Proof Festival, Future Proof Citywide and Future Proof Retreat, as well as its tech-enabled event networking platform, Breakthru.





“Future Proof has grown from an idea into a series of industry-defining events that bring together tens of thousands of financial professionals across the wealth and asset management annually,” said Matt Middleton, Founder & CEO of Future Proof. “As we continue to scale, it’s vital to bring in the right people who align with our mission. Caren’s expertise and integrity make her a perfect fit to help us continue this growth.”

Caren joins Future Proof as Director of Sales, where she will play a key role in driving the commercial success of Future Proof’s events and Breakthru Platform offerings.

“I’m excited to join a company that’s truly transforming the way financial professionals connect, learn and grow,” said Caren Paradise Kohl. “The energy and innovation at Future Proof align perfectly with my passion for helping firms build meaningful partnerships in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.”

Paradise Kohl brings a wealth of experience from her leadership roles at top financial media companies, including ETF Trends, ETF Database, Advisor Perspectives, RIA Channel, and Financial Advisor Magazine.

“Caren’s track record speaks for itself,” said Christine Cherry, Head of Partnerships at Future Proof. “Her deep industry knowledge and reputation for building strong partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to expand Future Proof’s impact across the wealth and asset management industries.”

