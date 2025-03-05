FusionLayer and Cumucore Unveil Breakthrough in Automated Private 5G Deployment at MWC Barcelona 2025

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FusionLayer Inc., in collaboration with Cumucore, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking white paper, "Automated Deployment of Private 5G Networks," at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2025. The paper details an industry-first approach to fully automating private 5G deployments at remote sites, significantly reducing complexity, cost, and setup time.

The increasing demand for secure, high-performance private 5G networks in industries such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and critical infrastructure has highlighted the challenges of deploying these networks in remote locations. High deployment costs, backhaul limitations, and a shortage of skilled personnel have traditionally hindered widespread adoption.

FusionLayer and Cumucore conducted a Proof-of-Concept (PoC) test demonstrating the rapid and automated deployment of a private 5G network using FusionLayer Xverse to address these challenges. Operating from a managed platform in Germany, FusionLayer Xverse successfully onboarded a remote device located in the Netherlands and deployed Cumucore Private 5G core software in under two minutes—setting a new world record for the fastest remote 5G deployment.

"The automated deployment of Cumucore Private 5G using FusionLayer Xverse represents a game-changing moment for industries adopting private 5G," said Juha Holkkola, Co-Founder and CEO of FusionLayer. "By leveraging automation, enterprises can deploy secure and scalable 5G networks faster, with lower costs, and without requiring on-site expertise—transforming the way private 5G is rolled out globally."

“5G private networks are key enablers for autonomous industrial networks, and the automated deployment and configuration that FusionLayer Xverse and Cumucore are putting together is essential to deliver cutting-edge connectivity platform”, said Jose Costa-Requena, Co-Founder and CEO of Cumucore. “Rapid roll-out and easy to use are the key factors for adopting 5G private networks in industrial environments where time to production is critical to boost operational efficiency and accelerate innovation.”

Revolutionizing Edge Deployments with FusionLayer Xverse

FusionLayer Xverse is a next-generation, cloud-native automation platform that accelerates the deployment of security and infrastructure services at the network edge. By integrating secure device onboarding, AI-driven service catalogs, and zero-touch automation, enterprises can:

Deploy private 5G networks in minutes instead of weeks

Onboard remote edge devices securely over public networks

Simplify edge cloud and IoT fleet management

Achieve over 90% cost savings in deployment

The solution enables enterprises to future-proof their digital infrastructure, supporting smart factories, AI-powered automation, and ultra-low-latency applications that rely on high-speed, mission-critical 5G connectivity.

Download the white paper "Automated Deployment of Private 5G Networks".

About FusionLayer

FusionLayer delivers patented Network Source of Truth and IP Address Management (IPAM) solutions, forming the backbone for automating cloud, edge, and AI-driven network infrastructure. FusionLayer enables next-generation networks to scale efficiently, securely, and with ease.

About Cumucore

Cumucore is a leader in private 5G solutions, offering secure, high-performance, and scalable mobile networks for enterprises. Its cloud-native 5G core enables industries to deploy dedicated wireless connectivity with full control over latency, reliability, and security.

