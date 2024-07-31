Fusion Risk Management Revolutionizes Scenario Testing to Help Organizations Identify and Address Unknown Vulnerabilities with First-To-Market Technology

Fusion’s all new AI-powered Scenario Simulation and Intelligence suite transforms testing to help organizations reveal the most severe but plausible situations and test them to the limit

CHICAGO & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fusion Risk Management (“Fusion”), a leading provider of cloud-based operational resilience, business continuity, and risk management solutions, today announced the launch of its new Scenario Simulation and Intelligence suite. These new capabilities allow companies to simulate thousands of possible scenarios against their resilience plans and strategies in order to identify points of weakness at scale. With thousands of data points and thousands of risks, there are many thousands of possible outcomes for any scenario – meaning that it has never before been possible to truly test your resilience approaches to their limits. Now, for the first time ever, businesses will have the best opportunity to know what could occur, how they will be impacted, and how to best respond no matter how a disruption unfolds.





“What we have heard from our customers is that they want to know – and many now need to know to prove to regulators – where their organization could break during their next disruption. With the complexity of most businesses, it has been nearly impossible for teams to identify every vulnerability and test them to the limit – until now. Scenario Simulation and Intelligence is the answer,” said Michael Campbell, Chief Executive Officer, Fusion Risk Management. “This solution represents a significant leap forward in resilience technology. By harnessing the power of AI and businesses’ own data in their Fusion instance, organizations can stress test their operations against a multitude of scenarios, uncover hidden vulnerabilities, and make data-driven decisions to strengthen their resilience. This launch is just the latest of many product enhancements Fusion has made this year, as we continue to invest in innovative solutions that will help organizations thrive in the face of uncertainty.”

Scenario Simulation and Intelligence serves as an extension of resilience teams, acting as an advisor, analyst, and guide to turn data into immediate actionable insights. With these new capabilities, Fusion customers will be able to:

Prepare for anything for the first time ever: Run thousands of severe but plausible scenarios concurrently to uncover previously unknown weak points in your resilience plans along with gaps in your systems, processes, and data. Understand where your organization is most vulnerable and prioritize your focus.

Test more scenarios with less effort: Across multiple scenarios and based on the data in their Fusion instance, customers can know what could occur, the potential impact, and what to fix or have a plan for to ensure the best response possible to disruptions.

Eliminate human bias and prioritize what matters most: Innovative, proprietary generative AI suggests what Fusion customers should test, identifies their organization’s most important vulnerabilities, and recommends improvements.

Improve “less than perfect” data: If data is incomplete or not trusted, instead of calling out vulnerabilities, simulations identify data gaps in business impact analysis, risk, and plan data while prioritizing what to fix first.

Increase engagement with enhanced tabletops: Assess organizational resilience prior to a tabletop, then prioritize what scenarios to test with the proper individuals participating. Save time and resources with a more focused and efficient set of scenarios, exercises, and outputs – all using the same Fusion platform that those individuals will use to handle real incidents.

In addition to Scenario Simulation and Intelligence, Fusion is also debuting Enterprise Exercise Management, an end-to-end event orchestration solution that provides a formalized methodology and workflow for large organizations to manage extensive testing programs, streamlining the entire exercise process from planning to post-event analysis. These enhancements reflect Fusion’s commitment to providing comprehensive, integrated solutions that help organizations build resilience, manage risk, and ensure operational continuity in an ever-changing threat environment.

Fusion’s Scenario Simulation and Intelligence and Enterprise Exercise Management capabilities will be commercially available on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Fusion Risk Management is a leading provider of cloud-based operational resilience and business continuity software that empowers our customers to be agile in times of cascading crises. We help organizations drive the proactive business continuity and risk strategies they need to face growing threats and ensure their operations can bend but not break when faced with any challenge. More than 400 global organizations rely on Fusion’s solutions to unify risk across their enterprise, make data-driven decisions, and work seamlessly with their critical third parties to sense risks and mitigate disruptions. Learn more at www.fusionrm.com.

