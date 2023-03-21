Fuse Reports Record-High Revenue for 2022

Successful live-flight exercises and production propelled growth

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DefenseTech—Fuse Integration, a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm, today announced record revenues for 2022 as the company transitions into production and expands deliveries of advanced avionic and integrated networking pods to defense customers. The company’s revenue and workforce grew by an unprecedented 43%, fueled by strategic client contracts, successful live-flight exercises and industry collaboration supporting production ramp up.

“2022 was a tremendous year of growth as we transitioned into fleet deployments for our software, hardware and integrated systems,” said Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse. “Our team is working closely with warfighters as we deliver joint networking capability that challenges critical mission threats today.”

Strategic Contract Awards

In the first quarter of 2022, the company earned a spot on the U.S. Air Force $950M Advanced Battle Management System IDIQ that enables Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2). By the end of Q2, Fuse won more than $17M in federal defense contracts for tactical edge networking on sea and air platforms.

Live-Flight Demos and Product Installations

Successful live-flight demonstrations included the Office of Naval Research’s Technical Concept Experiment and a joint Marine Corps/Navy exercise. Additionally, Fuse delivered its first permanent Tactical Technologies Toolset installment at a U.S. Navy shore facility, supporting Naval Surface Warfare Center personnel monitoring the Aegis SPY radar at the Pacific Missile Range Facility. Fuse also completed T3 shipboard installations for the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command.

Collaborations with Industry Giants

A formal DoD Mentor-Protégé agreement with Raytheon Missiles & Defense is helping the company mature its production line for networking products and airborne integrated systems. Additionally, after Fuse’s CORE® virtualized networking solution was qualified to run Amazon Web Services IoT Greengrass, the company joined the AWS Partner Network as a hardware provider.

About Fuse Integration

Fuse is a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm providing innovative communications, networking and computing solutions for defense customers. The company’s virtualized network systems, tactical edge network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime and ground environments. Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business with headquarters in San Diego and a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com

