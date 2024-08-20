Furuno to Participate in Jammertest 2024, the World’s Largest GNSS Resilience Testing Event

NISHINOMIYA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Furuno Electric is delighted to announce that the company will participate in Jammertest 2024 in Andøya, Norway from 9 to 13 September.



The participants will test GNSS receivers in an environment where they will actually be exposed to jamming and spoofing* signals and obtain data on their tolerance.









About Jammertest



This Jammertest is the world’s largest test event where resistance to jamming and spoofing can be tested in a real environment. It is organized by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, Norwegian Communications Authority, Norwegian Defence Research Establishment, Norwegian Metrology Service, Norwegian Space Agency and Testnor.



Jamming has actually been detected in the Black Sea, Northern Europe, and the Middle East, and there is a growing need for enhanced resiliency in critical infrastructure such as traffic control and mobile communications. Furuno has been testing its receivers by creating signals that simulate jamming and spoofing in a lab environment, but to verify and improve our anti-jamming capabilities, it is ideal to perform a variety of evaluations in a real environment. To allow participating companies and institutions to test their GNSS receiver-equipped products in a real-world environment, the organizer will conduct various types of jamming and spoofing attacks during the event.

The resistance test Furuno will carry out



In this Jammertest, Furuno will test the jamming and spoofing resistance of GT-100 which is Furuno’s timing multi-GNSS receiver module that supports dual-frequency band reception in the L1 and L5 bands. GNSS receivers for time synchronization are used in critical infrastructures that require robustness, such as 5G mobile base stations, TV broadcasting, financial institutions, and power grids. The latest product, GT-100, can automatically mitigate the effects of jamming and spoofing signals while providing users with real-time notification of the jamming signal frequency and signal strength. Also, if it completely loses reception of the L1 band signal, it can still maintain reception of the L5 band signal and continuously output stable time.



By participating in the Jammertest 2024, Furuno will evaluate and analyze the level of resistance of GT-100 to jamming and spoofing in real-world environments and use the results to further improve its robustness.

About Jammertest 2024



Official name of the event: Jammertest 2024



Event dates: September 9 – 13, 2024



Location: Andøya, Norway



Official website: https://jammertest.no/jammertest/

Products Tested



Timing Multi-GNSS Receiver Module GT-100



https://www.furuno.com/en/products/gnss-module/GT-100

Multi-GNSS Timing Antennas AU-500



https://www.furuno.com/en/products/gnss-antenna/AU-500

* Jamming and Spoofing: Jamming means radio waves that interfere with GNSS signals. Spoofing means that malicious actors intentionally mimic and broadcast GNSS-like signals with the intent to trick nearby GNSS receivers into calculating incorrect position and/or time.

