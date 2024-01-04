FundingShield successfully completes SOC 2 Audit to further its commitment to security

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#compliancemanagement–FundingShield, a fintech focused on wire and title fraud prevention in the financial services market, today announced its successful completion of its SOC 2 audit.





The SOC 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

“We are pleased to have achieved the SOC 2 certification,” said Ike Suri, CEO of FundingShield. “The SOC 2 framework provides an additional measure of our information security and process controls in managing mission critical applications for the financial services industry. As a cybersecurity and fraud prevention company, the SOC framework is a baseline level of security that we meet and continue to exceed as we help our clients deal with increased cyber threats from bad actors around the globe. Achieving this certification is one reflection of the many steps we take to address the security needs of our current and future clients.”

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed. The auditors have confirmed that FundingShield has designed and implemented effective security controls of its systems.

“Congratulations to FundingShield for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security,” said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. “It’s great to work with organizations like FundingShield who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report.”

FundingShield will perform a SOC 2 assessment on an annual basis and can make the report available to current or potential customers upon execution of a non-disclosure agreement. If you are interested in viewing FundingShield’s SOC 2 report, please contact sales@fundingshield.com. For more information on FundingShield, visit www.fundingshield.com.

About FundingShield

FundingShield is a FinTech offering B2B & B2B2C solutions delivering transaction level coverage against wire & title fraud, settlement risk, closing agent compliance & cyber threats while reducing operating costs and improving asset quality for US real estate investors and U.S. mortgage finance companies. FundingShield’s user-centric, plug-and-play tools are scalable, pay-per-transaction, secure, cloud-based and are integrated via APIs or intelligent UIs driving a client ROI of over 400% on operational cost savings alone.

FundingShield is a 5-time HousingWire TECH100 Winner for 2019-2023; CFO Tech Outlook Top 10 Financial Security Solution Provider; 2021 and 2022; 2021-2023 Inc. 5000 award recipient (in the Top 500), and a California Mortgage Bankers Association Tech Innovator. Partnerships include ICE Mortgage Technology (InterContinental Exchange – parent of NYSE) Encompass, Mastercard, SitusAMC, Tata Consultancy Services, and IBM cloud services.

ABOUT A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN’s experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

Contacts

info@fundingshield.com