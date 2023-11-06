Funding Circle U.S. Appoints Kos Joshi to Lead Embedded Finance & Partnerships

Former Goldman Sachs executive sees big opportunity to serve more small businesses

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Funding Circle (LSE:FCH), the leading online lending platform for small businesses is pleased to announce that Kaustubh "Kos" Joshi has joined the company as the Head of Embedded Finance & Partnerships for the U.S. business where he will be responsible for executing on the company's strategy to attract more small businesses through its embedded platform and strategic partnerships.









Kos was most recently the Head of Product for Embedded Business Financing at Goldman Sachs where he successfully launched and grew their embedded SMB financing business, including their partnership with Amazon.

“I am thrilled to lead Funding Circle’s strategy to attract more small businesses through our flexible embedded platform which leverages world class technology and superior customer experience to offer small businesses multiple financing products including SBA 7(a) loans that meet their needs wherever they are,” Kos said.

Steve Allocca, U.S. Manager Director at Funding Circle said: “We are excited that Kos chose to join Funding Circle and that he appreciates the massive opportunity for us to serve more small businesses the financing products they need by leveraging our embedded platform technology through strategic partnerships.”

The announcement follows a decision by the U.S. Small Business Administration to grant Funding Circle a license – the first and only Fintech company to date – to originate SBA 7(a) loans up to $5 million nationwide. Partners such as banks, lenders and other service providers to small businesses will be able to offer their customers Funding Circle term loans and SBA 7(a) loans up to $500,000 through Funding Circle’s flexible embedded platform.

About Funding Circle



Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the leading online lending platform for small businesses. Since 2010, Funding Circle has originated $4.5 billion to 45,000 small businesses in the U.S. and $21.1 billion to 143,300 small businesses globally.

Recently launched partnerships include Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), DreamSpring, Affinity Plus Credit Union, Farm Bureau Bank, and Nationwide.

