Funding Circle Awarded “FinTech of the Year”

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FinTechOfTheYear–Funding Circle (LSE:FCH), the leading online lending platform for small businesses, was awarded the coveted title of “FinTech of the Year” at this year’s US FinTech Awards in New York City and was noted as a “standout in the industry” and for “transforming the lending landscape for small businesses”.









This win follows Funding Circle U.S.’ 10-year anniversary and last week’s historic decision by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to grant Funding Circle one of the first licenses in over 40 years to participate in the Agency’s flagship $36 billion-a-year 7(a) government guaranteed small business loan program. Funding Circle is the first and only fintech company to be awarded a license to date and plans to begin offering 7(a) loans in early 20241.

The prestigious US FinTech Awards celebrated the remarkable achievements of the brightest innovators and leaders in the financial technology sector at the 2023 awards ceremony. This year’s event witnessed a record number of entries and showcased the growing impact of the fintech industry in the US.

[1] Funding Circle will be permitted to begin originating 7(a) loans once all lender oversight requirements are met to the satisfaction of SBA and upon receipt of an executed Form 750, a Small Business Administration Loan Guaranty Agreement.

