Funded House to Match Startups with Investors at Balkan Tech Summit and IFA Berlin: First Steps in a Global Initiative to Fund Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Funded House seeks to radically improve the investor/entrepreneur matching process through data, partners, and technology. Collaborating with IFA Berlin and the Balkan Tech Summit to build an international portfolio of investable innovators. These strategic partnerships will bring funding to European innovators and pave the way for global alliances. Funded House is differentiated by its super-connector co-founders and Growth Viability Assessment, which help startups stand out in a sea of investor-matching platforms.





Why IFA Berlin

IFA Berlin, renowned as a premier platform for showcasing cutting-edge consumer electronics, has added the IFA Next startup showcase and other innovation-focused programming this year as it gears up for its 100th anniversary in 2024.

Funded House will manage the investor lounge, providing investors with a portfolio of participating startups and facilitating introductions throughout the five-day event. With hundreds of startups expected from 35 countries, IFA Next delivers the perfect opportunity for Funded House to jumpstart its global portfolio and create a uniquely valuable experience for investors.

“The opportunity to be part of a meaningful innovation initiative inside of a nearly 100 year-old conference is something we couldn’t pass up,” said Funded House co-founder Elijah May, who will be part of the team on the ground in September.

Why the Balkan Tech Summit?

Montenegrin startup hub Digital Den and Peter Adams, Managing Partner at Rockies Venture Fund and author of “Venture Capital for Dummies”, have come together to launch the Balkan Tech Fund. The Balkan Tech Summit will bring people together from around the world to celebrate the region’s first venture fund that is fully private capital funded. The participating Western Balkan Six States – Montenegro, Serbia, Kosovo, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and North Macedonia – form the fastest-growing startup ecosystem in Europe. With 17.5 million inhabitants, these nations are projected to host over 900 start-ups by 2026, with that number continuing to grow year-over-year by 10%.

Funded House will both participate in the event and engage U.S. investors interested in the untapped potential that the Balkans bring to the table. “This is an exciting time for Digital Den and its partners,” said Adams. “We’re confident that this fund will open up new opportunities and bring strategic investors from across the U.S. and into this ecosystem. Growing these Balkan companies and taking them to global markets with multiple soft landing opportunities in U.S. cities is a win for everyone.”

Prelude to a Global Innovation Funding Initiative

Funded House is building on an official SXSW 2023 collaboration with German.Innovation called Innovation Bridge Europe, which was designed to establish meaningful connections, foster cross-pollination of ideas, and help startups to secure funding faster. As Funded House builds a world-class network of investors, innovators, and growth experts, partnerships like these remain a priority. These collaborations with IFA Berlin and the Balkan Tech Summit mark the beginning of Funded House’s broader global innovation funding initiative.

About Funded House

Launched by T-Squared Agency, The Experience Firm, and MediaTech Ventures, Funded House is a pioneering endeavor that connects startups with interested investors. Through Growth Viability Assessments and curated investor matching, Funded House seeks to redefine the dynamics of startup investment, driving innovation and growth in entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Contacts

Elijah May



Phone: 512.771.0099



Email: elijah@fundedhouse.com