FUNAI ELECTRIC Co., LTD to Host Exhibit at PACK EXPO 2023 September 11-13 Las Vegas, USA

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At PACK EXPO 2023, Funai Electric CO., LTD will be exhibiting the new Zion Cartridge, the printing industry’s only long-throw, high-resolution Thermal Ink Jet (TIJ) cartridge for uneven, recessed, and round surfaces. PACK EXPO, an international exhibition featuring solutions for the global packaging industry, will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, from September 11th to 13th (local time).

Funai Electric Co., Ltd., will be exhibiting at PACK EXPO*, an international exhibition featuring solutions for the global packaging industry to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA from September 11th to 13th (local time), Continuing from last year. We will promote our cutting-edge printing solutions, including the new product that has both high resolution and the printing industry’s only long-ink-throw, including the Sedona Cartridge that print width doubled compared to Zion for reference exhibit.

In 2013, Funai Electric Co., Ltd., acquired the TIJ printer business from Lexmark International, Inc. Funai now develops and manufactures TIJ cartridge and printer solutions for OEM, commercial, and industrial markets.

The Funai Booth at PACK EXPO will feature the industrial family of Funai TIJ Cartridges, including the exclusive new Zion Cartridge that features a print gap of up to 12 mm. In addition, the booth will feature Zion Cartridge demonstrations on multiple new TIJ printing solutions from 8 flagship printer hardware partners, 4 more than last year.

PACK EXPO, which is held annually, is considered one of the world’s largest trade shows dedicated to product packaging and coding, is expected to draw over 40,000 visitors and 2,000 vendors. Additional details can be found at *https://www.packexpointernational.com/

