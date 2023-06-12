Fullstack Academy to Launch Programs in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning and Cloud Computing Amid Surging Talent Demands

Students will gain lucrative, job-ready skills needed to enter careers in rapidly growing fields in just 26 weeks

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–National tech education provider Fullstack Academy today announced the launch of two new bootcamp programs: Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning, and Cloud Computing. The curricula, designed and delivered by industry-experienced tech practitioners, will equip professionals with the skills and hands-on training needed to pursue career paths in AI and machine learning or cloud computing in just 26 weeks.

Employment for AI and machine learning professionals in the U.S. is projected to grow 22% by 2030, nearly three times the rate for all occupations, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Notably, this AI boom also has the potential to contribute a staggering $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2035, with China and the U.S. positioned to account for nearly 70% of the worldwide impact, according to PwC. Roles in the field include Data Analyst with a $71,034 median salary, Artificial Intelligence Engineer at $123,392, and Machine Learning Engineer with a $151,063 median salary (ZipRecruiter).

The global cloud computing market size is expected to reach $1.25 trillion by 2028, growing 18.9% annually from 2021 to 2028, according to a report by Grand View Research. In response, there is a high demand for professionals, which will continue to increase. Job postings for cloud computing roles have grown by 25% annually over the past five years, and there were over 600,000 job postings for cloud computing roles in the U.S. in 2020 alone, per a report by Lightcast. In-demand roles in cloud computing include Systems Administrator, Cloud Engineer, and Cloud Architect with median salaries ranging from $76,644 to $158,897 (ZipRecruiter).

“The rapid, widespread adoption and influence of AI and machine learning technologies are revolutionizing the way we work, live, and interact with technology every day. Cloud computing is also quickly becoming the norm in modern businesses as a way to streamline operations with a scalable and cost-effective infrastructure. In response, companies across industries are intensifying their investments and expanding talent pools in these areas,” said Jerrad Tausz, CEO of Fullstack Academy. “These new programs will enable professionals from all skill levels and interests to embark on a rewarding career path and contribute to these rapidly-evolving sectors.”

The AI & Machine Learning Bootcamp will teach students practical and theoretical machine learning with hands-on, application-based training using real-world tools. Students of the 26-week, part-time program will learn practical skills used by AI professionals in the field— including Applied Data Science with Python, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Deep Neural Networks—and their applications within Artificial Intelligence technology.

The Cloud Computing Bootcamp provides comprehensive, industry-driven skills training in cloud computing, including how to design and implement cloud infrastructure solutions and manage cloud resources. The 26-week, part-time program includes over 40 hands-on projects and integrated labs, and it incorporates official content from major cloud providers, including AWS and Microsoft Azure, preparing students to acquire industry-recognized certifications.

Designed to cater to individuals at any stage of their career, Fullstack Academy’s rigorous bootcamp programs offer the opportunity for career changers, seasoned professionals, and more to explore new career paths or enhance existing skill sets. Students also benefit from professional career coaching, live workshops, office hours, and curated content offered throughout their cohort. This holistic approach equips them with a robust job search toolkit, including a polished resume, optimized LinkedIn profile, and access to a vast alumni network upon graduation.

The deadline to apply for the AI & Machine Learning Bootcamp is July 25, 2023, for the program’s inaugural cohort commencing July 31, 2023. The application deadline for the Cloud Computing Bootcamp is August 22, 2023, for a cohort start of August 29, 2023.

Interested learners are encouraged to request more information for the AI & Machine Learning Bootcamp and Cloud Computing Bootcamp. Scholarships are available for eligible students, including active-duty service members and veterans.

About Fullstack Academy

Fullstack Academy, a Simplilearn company, is a national tech education provider based in New York City. Founded in 2012, it offers immersive tech bootcamps in a range of in-demand subject areas. Fullstack Academy also offers the Grace Hopper Program, a software engineering course for women and non-binary students, in addition to partnerships with leading universities nationwide, including Virginia Tech, University of Illinois Chicago, and Louisiana State University. Graduates have been hired by Google, Facebook, Amazon, Fortune 100 firms, and startups. For more information, visit www.fullstackacademy.com.

Contacts

Julia Motis



(615) 515-4894



jmotis@daltonagency.com