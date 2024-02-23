Full Compass Systems Becomes Authorized Distributor of Shure Microflex® Ecosystem

Offers State-of-the-Art Conferencing Solutions for Integrators and Qualified End Users

MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Full Compass Systems, a leading professional audiovisual solutions provider, is proud to announce its new partnership as an authorized distributor of Shure’s Microflex® Ecosystem of products. Focusing on professional contractors, integrators, and customers with in-house installation expertise, Full Compass delivers top-of-the-line conferencing systems tailored for the most demanding spaces.





Endlessly flexible and meticulously designed, the Shure Microflex Ecosystem offers a comprehensive portfolio of networked audio solutions tailored to meet each room’s unique needs. The Microflex Ecosystem ensures best-in-class collaboration experiences, enhancing communication and fostering innovation, from microphones to DSPs to loudspeakers.

“Enhanced collaboration through improved communication is at the core of what we offer,” says Dave Chaimson, President at Full Compass Systems. “With Shure’s Microflex Ecosystem, teams can communicate more effectively, facilitating the smooth flow of ideas and innovation that ultimately drives success in meetings and conferences. We’re thrilled Shure has chosen us as one of their trusted distribution partners because of our unique consultative approach to systems design, installation, and commissioning.”

One of the standout features of the Microflex Ecosystem is its dynamic adaptability, allowing users to tailor the system to their specific workflow. Additionally, customers can complete their Microflex Ecosystem with add-on solutions from certified technology partners, ensuring seamless integration and enhanced functionality.

Security is paramount in today’s digital landscape, and the Shure Microflex Ecosystem addresses this concern with Shure Audio Encryption, ensuring secure connections. Moreover, the system seamlessly expands and manages the entire audio chain over any network infrastructure with Dante Domain Manager, providing peace of mind to users.

“Shure’s Microflex Ecosystem provides an excellent solution for any room,” says Sean Bowman, Shure’s AVP, North America. “Featuring networkable, scalable, and flexible AV options, these products are crafted to simplify and enhance the conferencing experience, regardless of the room’s size or layout. We’ve been partnering with Full Compass Systems for decades and are pleased to include them as a key distribution partner for these new and innovative products.”

Full Compass Systems offers access to trained and certified product experts to assist customers in designing the perfect system for their needs. These experts guide customers through the selection process, ensuring they make informed decisions that align best with their conferencing and installation requirements.

Furthermore, Shure Integrated Systems Certification is a requirement for purchasing Microflex systems. This program is tailored for both existing and prospective customers in the integrated systems market, ensuring users have the necessary expertise to maximize the potential of their Shure Microflex systems.

Shure Microflex systems have gained widespread acclaim as a best-selling solution, and Full Compass Systems is excited to bring these innovative conferencing solutions to its customers. As an authorized distributor, Full Compass is now able to offer a range of Microflex products, including MXA920, MXA901, MXA902, MXA710, MXA310 Microphones, IntelliMix® P300 Audio Conferencing Processor, IntelliMix Room Audio Processing Software, and MXNSW-C Networked Loudspeakers.

For more information about Shure’s Microflex Ecosystem and how Full Compass Systems can meet your conferencing needs, visit https://www.fullcompass.com/promos/shure-microflex-conferencing-solutions.

About Full Compass Systems:

Full Compass Systems is a leading national distributor of professional audio, video, lighting, and backline equipment. Since 1977, the company has been providing leading brands and audiovisual solutions, along with world-class service and expertise, to corporate facilities, stadiums, theaters, concert venues, universities, K-12 schools, touring productions, rental houses, videographers, voice over actors, and musicians among many others. Full Compass is By Professionals, For Professionals.

About Shure:

Shure (www.shure.com) has been making people sound extraordinary for nearly a century. Founded in 1925, the Company is a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment known for quality, performance, and durability. We make microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones, conferencing systems, and more. For critical listening, or high-stakes moments on stage, in the studio, and from the meeting room, you can always rely on Shure.

Shure Incorporated is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. We have nearly 40 manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

Contacts

Jason Welsh



Vice President, Marketing



Full Compass Systems



jwelsh@fullcompass.com