FulcrumAir Successfully Completes the World’s First Robotic Installation Project of PLP Conductor Spacers and Bird Diverters

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FulcrumAir is proud to announce that the company has completed its portion of the High Banks Wind Project in Kansas using advanced robotic technology to accurately and safely install PLP CUSHION-GRIP® Twin Spacers and BIRD-FLIGHT™ Diverters.









The High Banks Wind Project is Kansas’ largest wind farm. Kiewit constructed the 75-mile 345 kV transmission line across Marshall, Republic, and Washington counties to tie the High Banks Wind Project into the grid.

Kiewit contracted FulcrumAir to assist in the construction utilizing its robotic installation methods. For the first time in the world, PLP’s CUSHION-GRIP® Twin Spacers were installed robotically utilizing FulcrumAir’s CSR-18™ robot. PLP’s BIRD-FLIGHT™ Diverters were also installed robotically for the first time using FulcrumAir’s Mini LineFly™.

Patrick Arnell, CEO of FulcrumAir said, “We are extremely pleased with how our equipment performed on this demanding project. FulcrumAir’s mission is to develop and operate equipment to assist the power line industry with the challenges it faces, including staff shortages, increasing demands for even safer work sites, and efficiency and quality increases.”

A total of over 6,000 twin spacers and nearly 15,000 bird diverters were installed to the exacting specifications required, including the spacing of the BFDs and spacers, the bolt torque of the spacers, and the spacers alignment to the conductors.

“Since our inception over 75 years ago, PLP has prided itself on being an industry leader in every respect. This partnership with FulcrumAir to develop the CSR-18™ robot further illustrates our longstanding commitment to bring the best, most innovative products to every market we serve,” said Ryan Ruhlman, President of PLP. “Not only will the robot improve efficiencies, but it will also greatly improve the safety environment for utility workers around the world. The roboticization of the utility market will continue to expand throughout the next decade, and PLP is excited to lead the way in the transformation.”

Click here to see a video case study of the High Banks Wind Project and more information about the robotics technology deployed there.

ABOUT FULCRUMAIR

Founded in 2016 and having invested over 50,000 hours into design and engineering to date, FulcrumAir is a leader in developing robotic solutions for the powerline industry. FulcrumAir’s portfolio of UAVs and aerial robotics are specifically designed to address critical challenges facing electric utilities. FulcrumAir is “The Line Contractor of the Future.”

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world’s most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company’s precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

