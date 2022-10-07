FUKUI COMPUTER Partners with Bentley Systems to Promote Digital Transformation in Japan’s Infrastructure Field

FUKUI COMPUTER will leverage digital technologies from Bentley Systems to provide solutions for Digital Transformation (DX) in Japan’s infrastructure field promoted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism.

EXTON, Pa. & SAKAI, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FUKUI COMPUTER, Inc (Head Office: Sakai City, Fukui Prefecture; President: Tadashi Sugita), the CAD vendor for the construction industry, has entered into a strategic partnership with Bentley Systems (Head Office: Exton, Pennsylvania, USA; CEO: Greg Bentley), the infrastructure engineering software company, to accelerate the adoption of digital workflows in the Japanese construction industry and support the promotion of digital transformation (DX) in the infrastructure field.

In Japan, there are concerns about the increasing shortage of labor in the infrastructure field, which is impacting the ability to take measures to mitigate aging infrastructure. This situation is further aggravated by the intensification and frequent occurrence of natural disasters. To help combat this, FUKUI COMPUTER will leverage the Bentley iTwin platform to augment its cloud-based data sharing service CIMPHONY Plus with 3D/4D visualization, simulation, and digital twin capabilities. The company will launch a digital solution that supports the entire infrastructure lifecycle, spanning project management, design, construction, and maintenance. FUKUI COMPUTER will also launch TREND ROAD Designer for road design, a new 3D application that will leverage Bentley’s OpenRoads Designer, an industry standard for road concept, design, construction, and operations.

By entering into this strategic partnership, FUKUI COMPUTER will provide solutions for digital transformation (DX) in the infrastructure field promoted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), leveraging Bentley’s cutting-edge digital technology. The partnership aims to contribute to the improvement of productivity in the construction industry by introducing and utilizing 3D and digital twin solutions in the design, construction, and maintenance management sectors under the i-Construction and BIM/CIM strategy promoted by MLIT.

Carsten Gerke, senior vice president of strategic channels with Bentley Systems, said, “Collaborating with FUKUI COMPUTER benefits all parties. End users will benefit from cutting-edge, world-class digital technology and trusted local expertise. Bentley will address the demanding Japanese infrastructure market and i-Construction regulations through the market leader in Japan, while FUKUI COMPUTER will provide the most innovative digital twin solutions to dramatically improve the construction industry in Japan.”

Tadashi Sugita, president of FUKUI COMPUTER, said, “The strategic partnership with Bentley Systems will allow us to introduce cutting-edge digital technology to the ICT field in the construction industry in Japan. As a software company being trusted by the construction companies who support the infrastructure in local communities, we will strive to contribute to society by providing useful products and valuable support services.”

##

About Bentley Systems



Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation-based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for asset and network performance, Seequent’s leading geo-professional software portfolio, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,500 colleagues and generates annual revenues of approximately $1 billion in 186 countries.



www.bentley.com

About FUKUI COMPUTER, Inc



FUKUI COMPUTER, Inc develops and sells CAD-related products to surveying companies, civil engineering construction companies, and agencies responsible for public works projects for each phase of infrastructure construction, including surveying, design, construction, and maintenance. We are proud of our industry-leading track record, with approximately 40,000 companies in Japan. In recent years, the government has been promoting “i-Construction”, which aims to increase productivity using ICT. Technologies such as 3D laser scanning, drone survey, and automatic control of construction equipment using GNSS are rapidly becoming popular. We aim to support these new technologies with software to improve productivity in the entire industry.



https://const.fukuicompu.co.jp/

About the Bentley iTwin Platform



The Bentley iTwin platform is an open, scalable cloud platform that enables development teams to build applications that create, visualize, and analyze digital twins of infrastructure assets. Applications built on the Bentley iTwin platform allow users to incorporate engineering data created by diverse design tools into a living digital twin, aligning it with reality modeling and other associated data without disrupting current tools or processes. The platform also enables the visualization and tracking of all changes, including changes in real-world conditions from drones and IoT-connected sensors. The Bentley iTwin platform facilitates solutions to provide actionable insights for decision-makers across the complete asset lifecycle. The Bentley iTwin platform is the foundation for applications ‘powered by iTwin’ and digital twin solutions created by Bentley and its strategic co-venturers, digital integrators, system integrators, independent software vendors, and software developers.

© 2022 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, the Bentley logo, AssetWise, iTwin, MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRoads Designer, ProjectWise, and Seequent are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

FUKUI COMPUTER Press Contact:



Naoyuki Matsumoto



FUKUI COMPUTER, Inc



5-6 Isobe Fukusho, Maruoka-cho, Sakai City, Fukui Prefecture



Tel: 0776-67-8860



URL: https://const.fukuicompu.co.jp/

Contact Form: https://hd.fukuicompu.co.jp/contact/general.php

Bentley Systems Press Contact:



Yifeng Matsukawa, Tel. 03-4570-6750



Yifeng.Matsukawa@Bentley.com



Follow us on Twitter:



@BentleySystems