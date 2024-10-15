FUJIFILM Unveils X-M5 Mirrorless Camera and XF 16-55mm F2.8 R LM WR II Lens; YouTube First Look Video, X-M5 Camera, XF 16-55mm F2.8 II Lens Preorder at B&H Photo

FUJIFILM releases its X-M5 camera and zoom lenses geared towards the fact-paced nature of content creation and action photography.









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is pleased to announce the new FUJIFILM XM5 vlogging camera, S XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II lens for the XM5, and XF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR Super Telephoto Lens. The latest additions to the brand’s renowned X Series provide powerful, lightweight options for those who live on the go.

The Fujifilm X-M5 sports a compact build like the X-T50 and the X100VI, making it the smallest X Series body to date but mighty in capabilities. Ideal for novice creators, the camera contains a 26.1-megapixel sensor, which is 16x larger than that of most smartphones. It records at a maximum resolution of 6.2k at a 3:2 aspect ratio, which provides an extremely high-quality replacement to mobile devices without any bulkiness.

The Fuji X-M5 is already compatible with all X Series lenses, including the S XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II is designed to be the perfect pair. At just 0.90 lb, approximately 37% lighter than its predecessor, it has a 35mm equivalent focal length range of 24-84mm that enables the user to jump into any genre of photography, setting a new standard in meeting the demands of zoom lenses. Its super ED and ultra-precise aspherical lens elements, 11-blade iris, and fast, constant 2.8 aperture enhance the new video features which allow for aperture control options and precision autofocus. Additionally, it can render the 40.2-megapixel detail of the latest bodies.

One of FUJIFILM’S trademarks is the quality of their film simulations which combine the nostalgic and legendary colors of their film era—all at a click away. The XM5 introduces 20 film simulators, eight of which can be accessed on the dial directly and three that can be user-selected and assigned to the three FS settings on the dial. The simulators go perfectly with the new Vlog Mode which provides several key options to create engaging content.

Two of these interesting features include the Short Movie Mode, which allows the user to select the desired time for their short movie and once the record button is pressed it automatically crops to a 9:16 vertical format without needing to rotate the camera. It also allows you to share directly to social media from the X App. Another is the product Priority Mode, which automatically switches focus to a product placed in front the camera, this is ideal for product reviews and reveals.

For those who seek the thrills that wildlife and sports photography provide, FUJIFILM developed their longest prime lens in the X series to date. The new XF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR reaches a true full-frame equivalent, super-telephoto length of 762mm at just 3 lb. With a fast, accurate linear autofocus motor designed to minimize focusing times and up to 5.5 stops of Optical Image Stabilizer, this lens makes capturing fast-moving images the easiest part of your day. Additionally, it features an Arca-type tripod collar and is compatible with optional teleconverters to further boost reach to up to 1524mm—without a loss of quality.

Both lenses sport a weather-resistant build that enables creation nearly anytime and anywhere and that takes the capabilities of the X-M5 as well as your creative process to the next level. For more information about the new camera and lenses, including additional features, specs, and highlights, be sure to check out the detailed product page. Or drop us a line below, and we’ll do our best to answer all your comments and questions.

