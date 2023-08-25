Fuji Electric Launches New S-Flow Ultrasonic Flow Meter!

EDISON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#flowmeters–The new FSZ S-Flow is the latest integrated clamp-on ultrasonic flow meter for liquids in small pipes. Easy installation, space saving and easily deployable, the flow meter simultaneously displays volumetric flow and percentage, or temperature (option) at an affordable cost.









The FSZ S-Flow measures fluids in pipes from 1/4 inch to 1 ¼ inches and integrates the flow transmitter and detector, enabling it to eliminate the need for signal cable wiring while facilitating mounting to pipes by adopting a greaseless design. Benefits of the new S-Flow are process reliability, performance, and uptime, production labor and cost efficiency, operational agility for frequent and rapid changeovers and product safety, quality, and consistency.

The new S-Flow can be used in a wide variety of applications including pharma, biopharma, or life sciences, manufacturing, hot and cold water piping for more efficient fan coil unit (FCU) operations and flow control in semiconductor manufacturing lines where small pipes or where pure water is used. In addition to piping for pure water manufacturing processes, cleaning processes, and equipment cooling, it can also be mounted inside equipment where there is densely-spaced small-diameter piping. Watch Video

Fuji Electric Corp. of America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and has been responsible for sales and distribution of the company’s products since 1970. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. began developing power electronics equipment in 1923, and is a global leader in industrial products ranging from semiconductors, HMIs, contactors, relays, and power generation equipment to AC drives and uninterruptible power supply systems. For more information, please visit https://americas.fujielectric.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Lisa Pross



Fuji Electric Marketing Manager



FEAmarketing@fujielectric.com