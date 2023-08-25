Home Business Wire Fuji Electric Launches New S-Flow Ultrasonic Flow Meter!
Business Wire

Fuji Electric Launches New S-Flow Ultrasonic Flow Meter!

di Business Wire

EDISON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#flowmeters–The new FSZ S-Flow is the latest integrated clamp-on ultrasonic flow meter for liquids in small pipes. Easy installation, space saving and easily deployable, the flow meter simultaneously displays volumetric flow and percentage, or temperature (option) at an affordable cost.




The FSZ S-Flow measures fluids in pipes from 1/4 inch to 1 ¼ inches and integrates the flow transmitter and detector, enabling it to eliminate the need for signal cable wiring while facilitating mounting to pipes by adopting a greaseless design. Benefits of the new S-Flow are process reliability, performance, and uptime, production labor and cost efficiency, operational agility for frequent and rapid changeovers and product safety, quality, and consistency.

The new S-Flow can be used in a wide variety of applications including pharma, biopharma, or life sciences, manufacturing, hot and cold water piping for more efficient fan coil unit (FCU) operations and flow control in semiconductor manufacturing lines where small pipes or where pure water is used. In addition to piping for pure water manufacturing processes, cleaning processes, and equipment cooling, it can also be mounted inside equipment where there is densely-spaced small-diameter piping. Watch Video

Fuji Electric Corp. of America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and has been responsible for sales and distribution of the company’s products since 1970. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. began developing power electronics equipment in 1923, and is a global leader in industrial products ranging from semiconductors, HMIs, contactors, relays, and power generation equipment to AC drives and uninterruptible power supply systems. For more information, please visit https://americas.fujielectric.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Lisa Pross

Fuji Electric Marketing Manager

FEAmarketing@fujielectric.com

Articoli correlati

Frank Winston Crum Insurance Selects Majesco Policy and Billing for P&C, and Distribution Management on Majesco Cloud Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance platform software for insurance business transformation, today announced Frank Winston...
Continua a leggere

MatSing and Maser Australia Score a Connectivity Hat Trick at the Accor Stadium in Sydney

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fans will Experience Higher Bandwidth, Increased Speeds, and Better Quality Signals with Patented Multibeam Lens AntennasIRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MatSing, the...
Continua a leggere

Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Announces “ESG All-Star” Roster of Guests for Fall Season

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#corporatesustainability--The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian boasts a roster of ESG, sustainability and corporate responsibility all-stars from...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php