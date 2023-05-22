<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Fuji Electric Launches New MONITOUCH V10 Series

EDISON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HMI–Fuji Electric Corp is excited to announce the launch of the NEW MONITOUCH V10 HMI Series. The V10 joins the MONITOUCH V9, TechnoShot, and X1 series of HMI products available from Fuji Electric Corp. The new MONITOUCH V10 Series offers the high-speed processing of a quad-core CPU, allowing for stable operation and communication on high-load screens, an advanced storage device (eMMC) reducing startup/transfer time and man-hours, and the panel cutout size and functions are fully compatible with existing V series!


The new MONITOUCH V10 focuses on the six basic performance aspects of HMIs: Rendering and Operation, offering the highest screen switching speed and quickest input response time. Start-up and Transfer speed for the shortest power on time and highest screen data transfer speed. Communication speed reduces the read and write time of device data. Custom Code at the highest processing speed for rapid macro command execution. These features benefit designers, operators, and maintenance engineers in every application.

Fuji Electric Corp. of America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and has been responsible for sales and distribution of the company’s products since 1970. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. began developing power electronics equipment in 1923, and is a global leader in industrial products ranging from semiconductors, HMIs, contactors, relays, and power generation equipment to AC drives and uninterruptible power supply systems. For more information, please visit https://americas.fujielectric.com/or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

