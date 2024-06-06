Fuji Electric Launches New Explosion Proof Blower

EDISON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#blowers–Fuji Electric launches our new model, the EXV1000-7W 10 HP explosion proof blower. The model is a Direct Drive single stage blower with a motor defined as explosion proof: T4(T3C): Class 1, Div.1, Group C, D, with UL certificate, and equipped with a motor suitable for explosion proof requirements. It provides the same high quality, reliability and durability as Fuji Electric’s standard products, is similar in design to our standard 10 HP blower.









This model includes a 10 HP explosion proof motor. Maximum pressure is 191 in H2O with Continuous duty at 95 in H2O. Maximum Airflow is 406 SCFM.

When electrical equipment is used in, around, or near an explosive atmosphere that has flammable gases or vapors, flammable liquids, combustible dusts or ignitable fibers, there is always a possibility or risk that a fire or explosion might occur. This blower may be used in areas where the possibility or risk of fire or explosion might occur due to an explosive atmosphere and/or mixture is often called a hazardous (or classified) location/area.

They are commonly installed in industrial equipment such as Aerating equipment, Pneumatic Transport, Fume exhaust, Remediation and ventilation systems. The Blowers facilitate air intake, transportation, dust extraction, ventilation, blowing, aeration, drying, and cooling processes in different settings.

Fuji Electric Corp. of America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and has been responsible for sales and distribution of the company’s products since 1970. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, began developing power electronics equipment in 1923, and is a global leader in industrial products ranging from semiconductors, HMIs, contactors, relays, and power generation equipment to AC drives and uninterruptible power supply systems. For more information, please visit https://americas.fujielectric.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Contact us!

