Fuel Tech Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

“Q2 2023 results were mixed between our operating segments. Revenue from our Air Pollution Control (APC) business segment increased 25% from the second quarter of 2022, and were offset by lower revenue from our FUEL CHEM® business segment driven by unplanned maintenance-driven outages at our clients throughout the quarter,” said Vincent J. Arnone, President and CEO. “At our Dissolved Gas Infusion (DGI®) technology business segment, in late June we commenced our first on-site demonstration using a small-scale dissolved oxygen infusion system at an aquaculture setting in the Western United States. The deployment, which is scheduled to conclude in Q3 2023, has demonstrated encouraging early results that are in line with our objective of improving the customer’s operational productivity and efficiency using optimized high-levels of dissolved oxygen. In addition to this demonstration, we are continuing our investigation into other markets of opportunity, including discussions with potential market channel partners and industry experts and the development of market specific collateral.

“We were pleased to recently announce $2.2 million of new APC awards, and our contract pipeline for the second half of 2023 is promising with any such awards expected to utilize our SCR, SNCR and ULTRA emissions control solutions, both domestically and internationally. As we entered the third quarter of the year, the unplanned outages within FUEL CHEM have abated, and we expect improved FUEL CHEM revenue for the second half of the year.”

Mr. Arnone concluded, “We ended the second quarter with $32.9 million in cash and investments and no long-term debt. We remain optimistic about our outlook for the year and continue to expect that total revenue for full year 2023 will improve modestly from 2022, driven primarily by our APC business.”

Q2 2023 Consolidated Results Overview

Consolidated revenues for Q2 2023 were $5.5 million compared to $6.4 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 (“Q2 2022”), reflecting higher APC revenue offset by a decline in FUEL CHEM revenue.

Consolidated gross margin for Q2 2023 was 37% of revenues compared to 42% of revenues in Q2 2022, reflecting changes in product and project mix and lower FUEL CHEM revenue.

SG&A expenses were unchanged at $2.9 million.

Operating loss for the quarter was $(1.3) million compared to an operating loss of $(0.5) million in Q2 2022.

Interest income improved to $0.3 million from $0.001 million in Q2 2022, reflecting higher interest rates on held-to-maturity debt securities and money market funds.

Net loss in Q2 2023 was $(1.0) million, or $(0.03) per share, from a net loss of $(0.4) million, or $(0.01) per share, in Q2 2022.

Consolidated APC segment backlog at June 30, 2023 was $6.6 million compared to $8.2 million at December 31, 2022.

APC segment revenue increased to $3.4 million from $2.7 million in Q2 2022 with gross margin of 31.4% compared to 34.2%, due primarily to the mix of projects under execution.

FUEL CHEM segment revenue declined to $2.0 million from $3.6 million in Q2 2022 due to unplanned maintenance-driven outages, with gross margin declining to 45.2% from 48.0% in Q2 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(1.2) million in Q2 2023 compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(0.2) million in Q2 2022.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $15.1 million, short-term investments were $12.9 million, and long-term investments totaled $4.9 million. Stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2023 was $43.7 million, or $1.44 per share, and the Company had no debt.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NO x ) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been installed on over 1,200 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company’s FUEL CHEM® technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI™ Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented nozzle to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech’s products and services rely heavily on the Company’s exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech’s web site at www.ftek.com.

FUEL TECH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,134 $ 23,328 Short-term investments 12,855 2,981 Accounts receivable, net 6,781 7,729 Inventories, net 528 392 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,287 1,395 Total current assets 36,585 35,825 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $18,651 and $18,557, respectively 4,368 4,435 Goodwill 2,116 2,116 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $437 and $406, respectively 382 397 Right-of-use operating lease assets, net 495 197 Long-term investments 4,874 6,360 Other assets 789 794 Total assets $ 49,609 $ 50,124 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,097 $ 2,710 Accrued liabilities: Operating lease liabilities – current 107 125 Employee compensation 615 1,105 Other accrued liabilities 1,307 826 Total current liabilities 5,126 4,766 Operating lease liabilities – non-current 376 66 Deferred income taxes, net 177 177 Other liabilities 280 274 Total liabilities 5,959 5,283 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 31,361,303 and 31,272,303 shares issued, and 30,385,297 and 30,296,297 shares outstanding, respectively 313 313 Additional paid-in capital 164,651 164,422 Accumulated deficit (117,449 ) (115,991 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,690 ) (1,728 ) Nil coupon perpetual loan notes 76 76 Treasury stock, at cost (2,251 ) (2,251 ) Total stockholders’ equity 43,650 44,841 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 49,609 $ 50,124

FUEL TECH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per-share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 5,461 $ 6,368 $ 12,748 $ 11,903 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 3,465 3,690 7,947 6,935 Selling, general and administrative 2,915 2,874 6,160 5,928 Research and development 413 289 631 509 6,793 6,853 14,738 13,372 Operating loss (1,332 ) (485 ) (1,990 ) (1,469 ) Interest expense (5 ) (4 ) (10 ) (9 ) Interest income 307 8 646 9 Other (expense) income, net (14 ) 134 (104 ) 124 Loss before income taxes (1,044 ) (347 ) (1,458 ) (1,345 ) Income tax expense — (9 ) — (9 ) Net loss $ (1,044 ) $ (356 ) $ (1,458 ) $ (1,354 ) Net loss per common share: Basic net loss per common share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted net loss per common share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 30,324,000 30,296,000 30,310,000 30,282,000 Diluted 30,324,000 30,296,000 30,310,000 30,282,000

FUEL TECH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (1,044 ) $ (356 ) $ (1,458 ) $ (1,354 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency translation adjustments (48 ) (222 ) 38 (292 ) Comprehensive loss $ (1,092 ) $ (578 ) $ (1,420 ) $ (1,646 )

FUEL TECH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net loss $ (1,458 ) $ (1,354 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 154 182 Amortization 30 50 Non-cash interest income on held-to-maturity securities (203 ) — Provision for credit losses, net of recoveries — 43 Stock-based compensation, net of forfeitures 187 46 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 966 (3,245 ) Inventories (135 ) (58 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other non-current assets 114 205 Accounts payable 383 812 Accrued liabilities and other non-current liabilities (21 ) (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 17 (3,321 ) Investing Activities Purchases of equipment and patents (103 ) (138 ) Purchases of debt securities (9,685 ) — Maturities of debt securities 1,500 — Net cash used in investing activities (8,288 ) (138 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 42 — Taxes paid on behalf of equity award participants — (17 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 42 (17 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash 35 (280 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,194 ) (3,756 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period (Note 2) 23,328 37,054 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (Note 2) $ 15,134 $ 33,298

Fuel Tech, Inc. Segment Data- Reporting Segments (Unaudited) (in thousands) Information about reporting segment net sales and gross margin from operations is provided below: Air



Pollution FUEL



CHEM Three months ended June 30, 2023 Control



Segment Segment Other Total Revenues from external customers $ 3,422 $ 2,039 $ — $ 5,461 Cost of sales (2,347 ) (1,118 ) — (3,465 ) Gross margin 1,075 921 — 1,996 Selling, general and administrative — — (2,915 ) (2,915 ) Research and development — — (413 ) (413 ) Operating income (loss) from operations $ 1,075 $ 921 $ (3,328 ) $ (1,332 )

Air



Pollution FUEL



CHEM Three months ended June 30, 2022 Control



Segment Segment Other Total Revenues from external customers $ 2,738 $ 3,630 $ — $ 6,368 Cost of sales (1,802 ) (1,888 ) — (3,690 ) Gross margin 936 1,742 — 2,678 Selling, general and administrative — — (2,874 ) (2,874 ) Research and development — — (289 ) (289 ) Operating income (loss) from operations $ 936 $ 1,742 $ (3,163 ) $ (485 )

Air



Pollution FUEL



CHEM Six months ended June 30, 2023 Control



Segment Segment Other Total Revenues from external customers $ 6,981 $ 5,767 $ — $ 12,748 Cost of sales (4,941 ) (3,006 ) — (7,947 ) Gross margin 2,040 2,761 — 4,801 Selling, general and administrative — — (6,160 ) (6,160 ) Research and development — — (631 ) (631 ) Operating income (loss) from operations $ 2,040 $ 2,761 $ (6,791 ) $ (1,990 )

Air



Pollution FUEL



CHEM Six months ended June 30, 2022 Control



Segment Segment Other Total Revenues from external customers $ 4,942 $ 6,961 $ — $ 11,903 Cost of sales (3,231 ) (3,704 ) — (6,935 ) Gross margin 1,711 3,257 — 4,968 Selling, general and administrative — — (5,928 ) (5,928 ) Research and development — — (509 ) (509 ) Operating income (loss) from operations $ 1,711 $ 3,257 $ (6,437 ) $ (1,469 )

Fuel Tech, Inc. Geographic Segment Financial Data (Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars) Information concerning our operations by geographic area is provided below. Revenues are attributed to countries based on the location of the end-user. Assets are those directly associated with operations of the geographic area. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: United States $ 4,316 $ 4,279 $ 10,297 $ 7,967 Foreign 1,145 2,089 2,451 3,936 $ 5,461 $ 6,368 $ 12,748 $ 11,903

June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets: United States $ 46,191 $ 47,007 Foreign 3,418 3,117 $ 49,609 $ 50,124

FUEL TECH, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Loss $ (1,044 ) $ (356 ) $ (1,458 ) $ (1,354 ) Interest income (302 ) (4 ) (636 ) – Income tax expense – 9 – 9 Depreciation expense 75 88 154 182 Amortization expense 19 36 30 50 EBITDA (1,252 ) (227 ) (1,910 ) (1,113 ) Stock compensation expense 98 28 187 46 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,154 ) $ (199 ) $ (1,723 ) $ (1,067 )

Adjusted EBITDA

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the Company has provided an Adjusted EBITDA disclosure as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation expense, amortization expense, stock compensation expense, and intangible assets abandonment and building impairment. The Company’s reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Adjusted EBITDA is provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and ability to generate cash flow, which we believe is a meaningful measure for our investor and analyst communities. In many cases non-GAAP financial measures are utilized by these individuals to evaluate Company performance and ultimately determine a reasonable valuation for our common stock. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest GAAP measure of net income (loss) has been included in the above financial table.

