Fubo to Participate in May 2023 Investor Conferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler, CFO John Janedis and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Alison Sternberg will present and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences this month:

18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference



Dates: May 15-18, 2023



Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET



Webcast Links: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham131/fubo/2241620 or https://ir.fubo.tv/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference



Date: May 18, 2023



One-on-One meetings throughout the day.

J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Dates: May 22-24, 2023



Fireside Chat: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:20 p.m. ET



Webcast Links: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc23/sessions/46336-fubotv-inc/webcast or https://ir.fubo.tv/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About Fubo

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 175 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2022). Leveraging Fubo’s proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through interactive product features like FanView, an in-video experience showcasing live game, team and player stats and scores in real time. Fubo was also the first virtual MVPD to enable simultaneous viewing of up to four live channels (Multiview on Apple TV) as well the first to stream in 4K HDR.

Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power (2022), Fubo has been called “a force in sports streaming” by Forbes, “the best streaming service for sports aficionados” by Tom’s Guide and was heralded by CNET for its “ease of use.” Learn more at https://fubo.tv.

