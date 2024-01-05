Home Business Wire Fubo to Participate in 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Fubo to Participate in 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler, CFO John Janedis and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Alison Sternberg will present and host one-on-one meetings at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference.


26th Annual Needham Growth Conference, NYC

Date: January 17, 2024

Fireside Chat: 10:15 a.m. ET

Webcast Links: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham134/fubo/2245496 or https://ir.fubo.tv/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About Fubo

With a global mission to aggregate the best in TV, including premium sports, news and entertainment content, through a single app, FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 300 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2022). Leveraging Fubo’s proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through an intuitive and personalized streaming experience. Fubo has continuously pushed the boundaries of live TV streaming. It was the first virtual MVPD to launch 4K streaming (2018) and MultiView (2020), which it did years ahead of its peers.

Learn more at https://fubo.tv

Contacts

Investors
Alison Sternberg, Fubo

asternberg@fubo.tv

JCIR for Fubo

ir@fubo.tv

Media
Jennifer L. Press, Fubo

jpress@fubo.tv

Bianca Illion, Fubo

billion@fubo.tv

