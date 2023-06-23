Fubo Announces Marketing Partnership With the Seattle Mariners for 2023 Season

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that it is now a proud partner of the Seattle Mariners. Fubo’s marketing partnership with the Mariners marks its fourth with a Major League Baseball team following recent agreements with the Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians and St. Louis Cardinals.

The partnership includes the display of Fubo branding at select Mariners home games as well as fan engagement opportunities. Additionally, Mariners season ticket holders will receive an invite from the club inviting them to join Fubo through a free 30 day trial. Non-season ticket members will be eligible for a free 14 day trial at https://www.fubo.tv/stream/root-sports/mariners/.

Fubo is the streaming leader in baseball coverage and, in Seattle, streams Mariners games through its carriage agreements with regional sports networks (RSNs) and national sports networks (ESPN and FS1) as well as MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone and MLB.TV.

In addition to its leading sports coverage, Fubo also streams popular live entertainment and news programming and features more than 40,000 TV shows and movies on-demand each month.

“Fubo is further connecting with baseball fans through direct partnerships with several MLB clubs, and we are proud to add the Seattle Mariners to this growing list,” said Yale Wang, senior vice president, marketing, Fubo. “We’re looking forward to engaging with Seattle Mariners fans this season both at T-Mobile Park and as they watch Mariners live on Fubo.”

“We are proud to partner with Fubo and provide our fans with even more opportunities to engage with Mariners baseball,” said Chris Voigt, senior vice president, corporate partnerships, Seattle Mariners. “Fubo’s extensive baseball coverage ensures our fans don’t miss a pitch this season.”

About Fubo

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 175 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2022). Leveraging Fubo’s proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through interactive product features like FanView, an in-video experience showcasing live game, team and player stats and scores in real time. Fubo was also the first virtual MVPD to enable simultaneous viewing of up to four live channels (Multiview on Apple TV) as well the first to stream in 4K HDR.

Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power (2022), Fubo has been called “a force in sports streaming” by Forbes, “the best streaming service for sports aficionados” by Tom’s Guide and was heralded by CNET for its “ease of use.” Learn more at https://fubo.tv.

