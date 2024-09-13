FS Launches Cutting-Edge 1.6T OSFP Cable: Setting a New Benchmark for Ultra-High-Speed Connectivity

NEW CASTLE, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#400G–FS, a trusted provider of ICT products and solutions, unveiled its latest innovative 1.6T OSFP Close Top DAC cables. The cutting-edge OSFP DAC cables deliver up to 1600Gbps throughput at ultra-low power consumption, coupled with superior mechanical durability and excellent shielding, making it ideal for hyper-scale data centers, machine learning (ML), and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.





With the release of NVIDIA’s rack-scale solution GB200 NVL72, the demand for optics and transceivers is accelerating from 800G to 1.6T. Importantly, the next-generation GB200 NVL72 architecture will utilize “copper interconnections” for short-distance data transmission within racks, signaling a significant increase in the future demand for copper cables.

FS ultra-high-speed direct attached copper connectivity solutions emerged, empowering global professional enterprises to build next-generation accelerated computing networks. These OSFP passive DAC cables leverage state-of-the-art 200G per lane optical technologies, achieving impressive transmission speeds of up to 1.6 Tbps at ultra-low power consumption. Notably, FS 1.6T OSFP DAC cables are designed for use in Ethernet and InfiniBand systems. Qualified for InfiniBand XDR end-to-end systems, the 1.6T InfiniBand DAC cables allow enterprises focused on InfiniBand networks to seamlessly upgrade their networks and significantly enhance HPC workload handling capabilities.

Key Features of the 1.6T OSFP DAC Cables:

Ultra-Low Power Consumption ≤0.1W

Ultra-High Throughput – Up to 1600G

Close Top Design – Enhanced Cooling Efficiency

Industry Standard Compliant – IEEE 802.3 and Hot Pluggable OSFP MSA

Increased Durability – Great SI Reliability and Physical Performance

“FS is committed to delivering comprehensive and optimized network solutions for HPC data centers and has accumulated extensive successful experience in delivering 400G/800G H100-based InfiniBand and RoCE solutions,” said Jon Zhang, FS’s senior technical director. “Nowadays, many hyper-scale data center operators plan to deploy the GB200 NVL72 system. FS’s 1.6T OSFP DAC cables, an industry-leading innovation, can offer unparalleled performance for the next-gen GB200 NVL72 architecture.”

FS’s 1.6T OSFP224 solution meets the current demands of hyper-scale data centers and HPC networks, while also ensuring future scalability. Looking ahead, FS will continue to innovate and evolve, dedicated to offering customers the most advanced and efficient solutions for HPC connectivity needs.

About FS

FS (www.fs.com) is a trusted provider of ICT products and solutions to enterprise customers worldwide. Established in 2009, FS focuses on high-speed communications, customized product development and solution design based on professional customer needs. Leveraging dedicated R&D and testing teams, comprehensive technical service experts, a robust supply chain system, globalized warehousing centers, and convenient shopping platform, FS provides a wide range of highly efficient customer-centric ICT products, solutions and services to global vertical industry and enterprise customers across ISP, telecom, retail, education, etc.

