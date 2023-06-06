<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Frustrating and Potentially Dangerous Spam Calls Continue to Plague Consumers Around the World as Businesses and Regulators Work to Address the Problem

di Business Wire

Internet Day 2023 Session with iconectiv’s Alberto Apablaza Addressed Ways to Fight Spammers and Boost Consumer Trust in the Communications Ecosystem

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iconectiv:

What:

Phone spam continues to plague consumers around the world, eroding their trust in the communications ecosystem. In fact, consumers globally were inundated with more than 655 million spam calls in the last few months of 2022 alone, many of those calls coming from fraudsters. The problem is so prevalent that 95% of people only answer a call when they recognize the number.

 

 

 

The issue is worse in Argentina, where 52% of calls from unknown numbers are spam and 22% of calls are fraudulent. This also makes it difficult for businesses and call centers to get their legitimate calls through to consumers.

 

 

 

During an Internet Day 2023 panel discussion, iconectiv’s Alberto Apablaza discussed ways the trusted communications ecosystem can address spam calls and other issues, including:

  • The state of fixed and mobile number porting
  • Streamlining processes around emergency numbers
  • Network security

 
 

Who:

Industry leaders for this panel session included:

  • Alberto Apablaza, Account Director, LATAM at iconectiv
  • Nacho Ribeiro, IP Telephone Commission Coordinator
  • Jeff Pulver, founder of Vonage and pioneer in the field of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)
 

Where:

You can watch a replay of the Internet Day 2023 session here.

About iconectiv

Your business and your customers need to access and exchange information simply, seamlessly and securely. iconectiv’s extensive experience in information services and its unmatched numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 2 billion people count on our platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected. Our cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions span network and operations management, numbering, trusted communications and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

