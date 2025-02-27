Frost & Sullivan Selects Ooma AirDial As the Leading Solution for POTS Replacement

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ooma, Inc., a provider of advanced communications services for businesses and consumers, today announced that the market research firm Frost & Sullivan has selected Ooma AirDial® as the 2025 Competitive Strategy Leader for Best Practices in the North American POTS Replacement Industry.

A free copy of the report is available at www.ooma.com/airdial.

“ Ooma AirDial stands out among competitor solutions with its broad feature set; compelling packaging; affordable price; robust reliability, security, and compliance capabilities; and unparalleled simplicity and ease of use and management,” said Elka Popova, vice president and senior fellow at Frost & Sullivan and principal author of the Best Practices report.

Analog copper-wire phone lines, also known as Plain Old Telephone Service or POTS, are being phased out by legacy carriers, creating a challenge for mission-critical devices such as fire alarm panels, elevator emergency phones, building entry systems and burglar alarms that rely on POTS connections. For reliability and regulatory reasons, standard VoIP lines are generally not an appropriate substitute.

“ In North America, there are still more than 20 million POTS lines in use that require urgent action to avoid cost escalations, limit safety liabilities, and reduce business disruptions,” the Frost & Sullivan report says. “ Leading operators have raised prices considerably, by as much as 400 percent, and announced plans to decommission their POTS lines over the next few years.”

“ However, many POTS-replacement solutions operate on unmanaged connections, potentially violating compliance standards and unnecessarily exposing organizations to safety and security risks,” the report continues. “ Many Ooma competitors offer hardware-only solutions and ask customers to find their own connectivity options, which can increase customer costs, complexity, and risks both during the initial deployment and throughout the lifecycle of the solutions.”

In contrast, the report calls out Ooma AirDial as “ a turnkey solution comprised of hardware, data connectivity, and a phone service, providing customers the convenience of one-stop shopping and reducing implementation and management costs as well as integration and interoperability risks associated with multi-vendor solutions.”

“ We are honored to have Frost & Sullivan, with more than 60 years of experience in market research, recognize the sustained effort we’ve made to be the leader in POTS replacement in North America,” said Jim Gustke, senior vice president of marketing at Ooma. “ The accelerated decommissioning of POTS is well underway, and we believe Ooma AirDial is the one comprehensive solution that resolves the impending ‘copper sunset’ for even the most challenging use cases.”

About Ooma

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) delivers phone, messaging, video and advanced communications services that are easy to implement and provide great value. Founded in 2003, the company offers Ooma Office for small to medium-sized businesses seeking enterprise-grade features designed for their needs; Ooma AirDial for any business looking to replace aging and increasingly expensive copper phone lines; Ooma 2600Hz for businesses that provide their own communications solutions built on an outsourced underlying platform; and Ooma Telo for residential consumers who value a landline experience at a more affordable price point. Ooma’s award-winning solutions power more than 1.2 million users today. Learn more at www.ooma.com in the United States or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

