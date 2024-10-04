Frost & Sullivan Names OX Security a Leader in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM)

OX Security Earns Top Honors for Growth and Innovation in the 2024 Frost Radar™ Report





NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frost & Sullivan has recognized OX Security as a leader in the Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) market in its 2024 Frost Radar™ Report. The report positions OX as a key player that is helping reshape how organizations secure their software and software development processes.

Addressing Modern Application Security Challenges

According to the report, cloud-native technologies and open-source tools have made software risks more difficult to manage across the software development lifecycle (SDLC). Traditional tools, often used in isolation, fail to provide a full picture, leaving organizations overwhelmed by alerts and limited ability to identify the highest priority risks. OX Security’s Active ASPM Platform eliminates this quandary by delivering a unified, comprehensive view of the SDLC, from code to cloud, complete with centralized control and the ability to simplify AppSec.

OX Security’s Leadership in Innovation and Growth

The Active ASPM platform offers advanced features, including its proprietary AppSec Data Fabric, which integrates 10 native application scanning solutions and over 100 third-party tools. OX’s comprehensive platform provides continuous visibility throughout the development lifecycle, helping organizations identify and resolve vulnerabilities with greater accuracy and efficiency.

In 2024, OX Security reported 198.2% year-over-year growth, securing 5.2% of the global ASPM market share and becoming the fifth-largest ASPM vendor in the world. Frost & Sullivan praised OX Security for its ability to balance innovation and market expansion.

“OX Security excels in both innovation and growth. Their holistic approach to application security has set them apart as a clear leader in the ASPM space,” said Vivien Pua, Frost & Sullivan’s lead analyst.

Comprehensive Risk Management

At the core of OX Security’s platform is its Pipeline Bill of Materials (PBOM), which includes the more common Software BOMs (SBOMs), as well as API BOMs and SaaS BOMs. This holistic approach to risk management helps organizations understand potential vulnerabilities and attack paths across applications, APIs, and cloud infrastructure. Further, OX prioritizes software and supply chain vulnerabilities based on exploitability, reachability, and business impact (not just CVE or CISA KEV scores), reducing the noise of traditional AppSec tools by 97% and ensuring that the most critical risks are addressed first.

Additionally, OX Security’s no-code workflow automation simplifies remediation, improving efficiency for both AppSec and DevOps teams.

Positioning for Future Growth

As OX Security expands globally, the company continues to build a robust partner ecosystem to support its growing customer base. Frost & Sullivan highlights OX Security’s ease of deployment, intuitive user interface, and comprehensive features, making the company a leader in customer satisfaction.

“We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our leadership and innovation in ASPM,” said Neatsun Ziv, OX’s CEO and Co-founder. “This acknowledgment reinforces our commitment to delivering effective AppSec solutions that help organizations navigate today’s complex software landscape.”

About OX Security

OX Security is a global leader in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), providing organizations with comprehensive solutions to secure their software development lifecycle. From design to production, the OX platform delivers unmatched visibility, control, and automation for managing vulnerabilities across applications, APIs, containers, and cloud environments.

Recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor and a SINET 16 Innovator, OX is trusted by dozens of global enterprises and tech-forward companies. Founded by industry leaders Neatsun Ziv, former VP of Check Point’s Cyber Security business unit, and Lior Arzi from Check Point’s Security Division, OX’s Active ASPM platform is more than a solution; it empowers organizations to take the first step toward eliminating manual AppSec practices while enabling scalable and secure development.

For more information, visit www.ox.security or contact us at contact@ox.security.

