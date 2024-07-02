Frost & Sullivan Awards Evidation for Its Direct-to-Participant Real World Data Solutions

Evidation’s consumer app and research platform are recognized for the value they provide to life science and healthcare organizations and individuals in everyday life

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frost & Sullivan has named Evidation the 2024 Honoree of the Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award for Real-World Evidence Solutions in Healthcare. Frost & Sullivan recognizes Evidation’s transformative approach in harnessing consented real world data directly from individuals to deeply characterize and understand health and disease.





Evidation’s research solutions allow healthcare and life sciences organizations to connect directly with individuals to better measure, understand, and improve health. Evidation uses data from wearables, surveys, and electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePROs) to get a more complete picture of symptoms, disease progression, treatment impact, quality of life, and social determinants of health. Through its decentralized approach and ability to engage millions over the long term, Evidation is reimagining health research to make it faster, more precise, more inclusive, and more transparent.

“Evidation’s dedication to patient-centricity transcends mere rhetoric, and focuses on respect for problems, people, and customers. The emphasis on ‘real’ RWD sets it apart, providing a holistic understanding beyond conventional EHR and claims data,” said Ojaswi Rana, Best Practices Research Analyst. “This approach broadens the focus from patients to at-risk and healthy individuals, contributing to a more nuanced perspective on health and disease.”

The Evidation app is used by a community of almost 5 million people in 97% of U.S. ZIP codes, who are rewarded for engaging in healthy activities and contributing to health research; over one million individuals have participated in research on Evidation. Members earn points, which can be redeemed for cash or charitable donations, by tracking activities like walking, sleeping, and logging food and for participating in research surveys and studies. Evidation prioritizes transparency and consent by always obtaining user permission for data use and sharing. Participants can opt-in to sharing additional health data with researchers, including pharmacy claims and electronic health record data.

“Evidation’s large, highly characterized, and responsive population ensures rapid access to diverse data for bespoke data collection. Its direct, two-way connection with members also enables customers to quickly re-contact patients for follow-up questions and contextualize data sets,” said Unmesh Lal, Research Director at Frost & Sullivan. “The company’s technology platform is also a differentiator, due to its success in driving high engagement and protocol adherence rates at scale over long periods.”

Evidation’s solutions include:

Recruit directly from Evidation’s engaged, diverse community to rapidly enroll individuals into research. Research: Deploy Evidation’s retrospective and prospective research solutions to measure health in everyday life.

Deploy Evidation’s retrospective and prospective research solutions to measure health in everyday life. Platform: License Evidation’s platform to conduct long term, digitally enabled, direct-to-participant research programs.

The Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Awards is part of Frost & Sullivan’s ongoing effort to identify visionary companies at the forefront of innovation and growth. For more information on Evidation’s health research solutions, please visit evidation.com.

About Evidation

Evidation creates new ways to measure and improve health in everyday life — making proactive, personalized, and truly human-centered healthcare possible. By connecting directly with millions of individuals, Evidation harnesses real-world data to deeply understand health experiences, rapidly and at scale. Evidation’s privacy-centric digital health measurement and engagement platform uses data science and machine learning to translate these everyday insights into high-impact health guidance, treatments, and tools. Founded in 2012, Evidation is headquartered in California with employees working around the globe. Learn more at www.evidation.com.

