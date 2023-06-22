FrontRow Launches PowerLine for ezRoom and MyFrontRow App

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#boxlight—Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, classroom audio, campus communication, and services today announces the launch of two new products for FrontRow ezRoom: PowerLine for ezRoom AV and ezRoom Voice & Alert systems, and the MyFrontRow app for Boxlight interactive displays.

FrontRow PowerLine is a cost-effective, low-voltage power supply designed specifically for K-12 classrooms. This innovative solution eliminates the need for a separate electrician when installing ezRoom, saving schools significant installation costs per room and reducing the complexity of retrofit projects. PowerLine seamlessly integrates with any existing outlet, enabling a low voltage integrator to install it. With PowerLine, schools can route power safely to a FrontRow ezRoom classroom audio system, providing uninterrupted audio reinforcement for enhanced learning experiences.

FrontRow is also introducing its transformative MyFrontRow app. This intuitive application empowers teachers and users to have complete control over their FrontRow ezRoom classroom audio system from a Mimio or Clevertouch interactive displays and Clevertouch Live Rooms panels. With just a few taps, educators can adjust volume levels, pair microphones and Bluetooth devices, view microphone controls, activate PrioriTeach, and more. The app supports CleverStore, with Google Play coming soon, and iOS later in the year. The flexibility afforded by the app allows teachers to control classroom audio in a convenient way that maintains the flow of instruction.

“At FrontRow, we are committed to delivering innovative audio solutions that meet the evolving needs of educators,” states FrontRow Product Manager Rakhi Sharma. “With PowerLine and the MyFrontRow app, we are redefining the classroom audio experience, making it more accessible, cost-effective, and user-friendly. We believe these new offerings will empower teachers to create optimal learning environments and enhance student engagement.”

FrontRow experts will showcase the MyFrontRow app and PowerLine at the upcoming ISTE Live 2023 EdTech Conference in the Boxlight booth #1828. Rakhi Sharma will also be hosting presentation sessions at the booth on the new FrontRow products. For Boxlight booth presentation schedule, click here: ISTE.

For more about FrontRow campus and classroom audio solutions, including the MyFrontRow app and FrontRow PowerLine, visit www.gofrontrow.com.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and campus audio, and services under its award-winning brands Mimio®, Clevertouch® Technologies, FrontRow, and EOS Education. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, digital signage, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com, https://www.clevertouch.com, and https://www.gofrontrow.com/.

