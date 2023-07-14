Frontline Managed Services Ranks in Top 50 on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontline Managed Services, the leading global provider of outsourced solutions to over 800 firms in the legal and accounting markets, today announced it has been named one of the best managed service providers in the world in the 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings, rising significantly this year from 157th to 50th place.





The annual MSP 501 list identifies the industry’s best-in-class businesses through a rigorous review, examining organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix and growth and supported technologies. Most importantly, it highlights those in the industry who are driving a new wave of innovation and demonstrating a commitment to moving both the MSP and entire channel forward.

“ We are grateful to once again be recognized in this distinguished ranking amongst other top industry leaders,” said Seelin Naidoo, Frontline’s CEO. “ Our firm has grown tremendously over the last decade and this jump to the top 50 further reflects the hard work and innovation our team has put forth to enable our growth and success worldwide.”

To learn more about the ranking and access the full list, please visit: www.channelfutures.com/msp-501/2023-msp-501-winners-triumph

About Frontline Managed Services

With more than 1,000 employees to support more than 800 law firms throughout the world, Frontline Managed Services is a global provider of administrative, financial and IT managed services for legal and professional services firms. Driven by specialized technology and expertise, we innovate the service delivery model and offer scalable solutions that improve revenue, profitability and firmwide efficiencies.

Founded in 1987, Frontline Managed Services has offices around the globe including the United States (Atlanta, Honolulu, New York City, St. Louis, Toledo, Nashville and Washington, D.C.) Toronto, Canada, London, England, Cape Town, South Africa, Hyderabad and Goa, India. For more information visit www.frontlinems.com.

Contacts

Pierce Public Relations for Frontline Managed Services



Carson Brown



carson@pierce-pr.com

615-337-1180