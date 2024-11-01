Frontier to Report Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings on November 5, 2024

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR):





Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced it will report its third-quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Pending Acquisition by Verizon

As previously announced, on September 4, 2024, Verizon Communications Inc. (“Verizon”) and Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement for Verizon to acquire Frontier (the “transaction”). Due to the pending transaction, Frontier will not host a conference call to review the third quarter or provide a financial outlook.

About Frontier

Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the largest pure-play fiber provider in the U.S. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America®, we deliver blazing-fast broadband connectivity that unlocks the potential of millions of consumers and businesses. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.

