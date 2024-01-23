Home Business Wire Frontier to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings on February 23, 2024
Frontier to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings on February 23, 2024

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):


What’s happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced it will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results on Friday, February 23, 2024.

When and where?

Frontier will present its results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Access instructions and presentation materials, including Frontier’s earnings release and trending schedule, will be available at 7:00 a.m. ET on Frontier’s Investor Relations website.

About Frontier

Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the largest pure-play fiber provider in the U.S. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America®, we deliver blazing-fast broadband connectivity that unlocks the potential of millions of consumers and businesses. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Spencer Kurn

SVP, Investor Relations

+1 401-225-0475

spencer.kurn@ftr.com

Media Contact
Chrissy Murray

VP, Corporate Communications

+1 504-952-4225

chrissy.murray@ftr.com

