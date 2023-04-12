<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Frontier to Report First-Quarter 2023 Earnings on May 5, 2023

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):

What’s happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced it will report its first-quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, May 5, 2023.

When and where?

Frontier will present its results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Access instructions and presentation materials, including Frontier’s earnings release and trending schedule, will be available at 7:00 a.m. ET on Frontier’s Investor Relations website.

About Frontier

Frontier is leading the “un-cable” revolution. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America, we are relentless in our pursuit of always delivering a better customer experience. Providing digital infrastructure that empowers people to create the future, we’re connecting millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states with reliable fiber internet and multi-gigabit speeds. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Spencer Kurn

SVP, Investor Relations

+1 401-225-0475

spencer.kurn@ftr.com

Media Contact
Chrissy Murray

VP, Corporate Communications

+1 504-952-4225

chrissy.murray@ftr.com

Liongard Names Michelle Accardi as the Company's Next CEO

Business Wire
Co-Founder Joe Alapat transitions to CTOHOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IT--Liongard, a software-as-a-service platform that provides Managed Service Providers (MSPs) the power to...
Continua a leggere

