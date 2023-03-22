Frontier to Present at The New Street Research and BCG Fiber-to-the-Future Conference

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):

What’s happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced that Vishal Dixit, Chief Strategy Officer and EVP Wholesale, is scheduled to present at The New Street Research and BCG Fiber-to-the-Future Conference.

When and where?

The presentation will take place on Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2023, at 9:20 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website.

About Frontier

Frontier is leading the “un-cable” revolution. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America, we are relentless in our pursuit of always delivering a better customer experience. Providing digital infrastructure that empowers people to create the future, we’re connecting millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states with reliable fiber internet and multi-gigabit speeds.

Contacts

Investor

Spencer Kurn



SVP, Investor Relations



+1 401-225-0475



spencer.kurn@ftr.com

Media

Chrissy Murray



VP, Corporate Communications



+1 504-952-4225



chrissy.murray@ftr.com