Frontier to Present at New Street Research BCG Future Series Conference

What’s happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Scott Beasley is scheduled to present at the New Street Research BCG Future Series Conference.

When and where?

The presentation will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at 10:10 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website.

About Frontier

Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the largest pure-play fiber provider in the U.S. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America®, we deliver blazing-fast broadband connectivity that unlocks the potential of millions of consumers and businesses. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Spencer Kurn



SVP, Investor Relations



+1 401-225-0475



spencer.kurn@ftr.com

Media Contact

Chrissy Murray



VP, Corporate Communications



+1 504-952-4225



chrissy.murray@ftr.com