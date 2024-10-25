Frontier Technology Inc. Achieves ISO 27001 Information Security Certification

FTI’s Commitment to Customers’ Information Safety and Security Affirmed by Global Standards Body

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DODDataIntegration—Frontier Technology Inc. (FTI), a leading provider of deep data expertise and mission-tailored services and solutions to the United States Department of Defense (DoD) and the U.S. Intelligence Community, today announced its recent achievement of the ISO 27001 Information Security Certification. This internationally recognized certification reflects FTI’s ongoing commitment to providing the company’s customers with the highest objective standards in data safety and security practices.





ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard for creating and maintaining an Information Security Management System (ISMS). Developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), it is designed to protect three aspects of information: confidentiality, integrity, and accessibility. ISO 27001 provides a systematic framework to help organizations secure and protect data and information, encompassing people, processes, and technology. The certification requires organizations to assess their information security risks and implement appropriate security measures to mitigate them.

In obtaining the ISO 27001 certification, FTI combined its NIST800-171 compliant processes with its CMMC compliant cybersecurity technology, allowing FTI to deliver a holistic approach to keeping our customers’ data safe and secure.

“Cyberattacks are an increasingly dangerous around-the-clock reality for the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, and FTI is committed to constantly evolving our cyber security and cyber resilience capabilities to help them meet the challenge,” said FTI President Jose Hidalgo. “The standards set by ISO 27001 mirror FTI’s 360-degree approach to keeping our customers’ data safe and secure, and I’m very proud of the level of expertise, time and resources our team invested into achieving this critical certification and milestone for our company.”

As FTI continues to innovate and evolve our capabilities in data integration, AI/ML, analytics, predictive analytics, modeling, wargaming, visualization and other key areas, the ISO 27001 certification gives the company’s customers and stakeholders confidence that they’re working with an expert, safe and reliable partner.

FTI provides deep data expertise, technology and services that enhance the ability of the DoD, Intelligence Community and other agencies of the Federal Government to make the best decisions possible. Drawing on nearly four decades of innovation, FTI’s extensive portfolio of intellectual property and operational technologies has been augmented by more than $200 million of U.S. government and FTI R&D investment, and solutions can often be mission-ready in a matter of weeks. Headquartered in Beavercreek, Ohio, FTI operates in 34 states, works at all levels of classification and offers seven facilities of varying clearance levels nationwide.

