Frontier Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Results

Delivered accelerating revenue growth and continued strong EBITDA growth

Added record fiber broadband customers while growing ARPU

Set new industry standard with Net Promoter Score six times higher than closest cable competitor

Raised the low end of Adjusted EBITDA guidance following strong first half performance

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) ("Frontier") reported second-quarter 2024 results today.





“We continued to see strong demand for our high-speed, reliable fiber internet which drove record fiber broadband net additions in the second quarter. As a result, we delivered our second successive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth and our fourth consecutive quarter of Adjusted EBITDA growth,” said Nick Jeffery, President and Chief Executive Officer of Frontier. “Growth in both customers and ARPU this quarter resulted in a 21% year-over-year increase in fiber broadband revenue and expanding Adjusted EBITDA margins.”

Jeffery continued, “These results demonstrate how momentum in our fast-growing fiber business is building and driving sustainable financial performance. At the same time, we have earned an NPS score that is now six times higher than our closest cable competitor, showing clearly why customers are choosing Frontier over cable. Heading into the second half of the year, our team remains focused on continuing to provide value to our customers and accelerating growth in 2024 and beyond.”

Second-Quarter 2024 Highlights

Added a record 388,000 fiber passings to reach 7.2 million total locations passed with fiber

Added a record 92,000 fiber broadband customers, resulting in fiber broadband customer growth of 18.6% year-over-year

Revenue of $1.48 billion increased 2.1% year-over-year as growth in fiber-based products was partly offset by declines in copper-based products

Operating income of $91 million and net loss of $123 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $560 million increased 5.1% year-over-year driven by revenue growth and cost savings 1

Cash capital expenditures of $626 million plus $52 million of vendor financing payments, for total cash capital investment of $678 million 2

Generated net cash from operations of $374 million

Second-Quarter 2024 Consumer Results

Consumer revenue of $789 million increased 1.8% year-over-year as growth in fiber was partly offset by declines in copper

Consumer fiber revenue of $523 million increased 13.2% year-over-year as growth in broadband was partly offset by declines in video and voice

Consumer fiber broadband revenue of $393 million increased 22.8% year-over-year driven by growth in both fiber broadband customers and ARPU

Consumer fiber broadband customer net additions of 90,000 resulted in consumer fiber broadband customer growth of 19.2% year-over-year

Consumer fiber broadband customer churn of 1.40% compared to 1.41% in the second quarter of 2023

Consumer fiber broadband ARPU of $65.32 increased 3.5% year-over-year

Second-Quarter 2024 Business and Wholesale Results

Business and Wholesale revenue of $677 million increased 3.7% year-over-year as growth in fiber was partly offset by declines in copper

Business and Wholesale fiber revenue of $317 million increased 11.6% year-over-year driven by growth in data and internet services

Business and Wholesale fiber broadband customer net additions of 2,000 resulted in Business and Wholesale fiber broadband customer growth of 9.8% year-over-year

Business and Wholesale fiber broadband customer churn of 1.31% compared to 1.29% in the second quarter of 2023 3

Business and Wholesale fiber broadband ARPU of $97.83 decreased 2.5% year-over-year3

Capital Structure

As of June 30, 2024, Frontier had total liquidity of $2.3 billion, including a cash and short-term investments balance of approximately $1.2 billion, $0.6 billion of available borrowing capacity on its revolving credit facility, and $0.5 billion of available borrowing capacity on its variable funding notes facility, subject to customary drawing conditions. Frontier’s net leverage ratio on June 30, 2024, was approximately 4.6x4. Frontier has no long-term debt maturities prior to 2027.

2024 Outlook5

Frontier today updated EBITDA, net cash interest expense, and cash taxes guidance, while reaffirming all other operational and financial expectations for 2024.

Changes to Guidance

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.22 – $2.25 billion, an increase to the low end of the range from prior guidance of $2.20 – $2.25 billion 1

Net cash interest payments of approximately $760 million, an increase from prior guidance of $750 million, reflecting the fiber securitization offering and term loan refinancing completed in July 2024

Cash taxes of approximately $10 million, a decrease from prior guidance of approximately $20 million

Unchanged from Prior Guidance

Fiber passing additions of 1.3 million

Cash capital investment of $3.00 – $3.20 billion 2

Pension and OPEB expense of approximately $40 million (net of capitalization)

Cash pension and OPEB contributions of approximately $125 million

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, Frontier will host a conference call to discuss second-quarter 2024 results today, August 2, 2024, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call webcast and presentation materials are accessible through Frontier's Investor Relations website and will remain archived at this location.

_______________________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of performance. See “Non-GAAP Measures” for a description of this measure and its calculation. See Schedule A for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss. 2 Cash capital investment includes capital expenditures and vendor financing payments for capital spend. 3 Business and Wholesale churn and ARPU methodologies include wholesale, exclude circuits or fiber-to-the-tower churn. 4 Net leverage ratio is a non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Measures” and the condensed consolidated balance sheet data contained herein for a description and calculation of net leverage ratio. 5 The operational and financial guidance expectations for 2024 comprise forward-looking statements related to future events. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below. Projected GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures are not provided herein because such GAAP financial measures are not available on a forward-looking basis and such reconciliations could not be derived without unreasonable effort.

About Frontier

Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the largest pure-play fiber provider in the U.S. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America®, we deliver blazing-fast broadband connectivity that unlocks the potential of millions of consumers and businesses. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Frontier uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its performance, including EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, operating free cash flow, adjusted operating expenses, and net leverage ratio, each of which is described below. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to (i) assist in analyzing Frontier’s underlying financial performance from period to period, (ii) analyze and evaluate strategic and operational decisions, (iii) establish criteria for compensation decisions, and (iv) assist in the understanding of Frontier’s ability to generate cash flow and, as a result, to plan for future capital and operational decisions. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding Frontier’s financial condition and results of operations because these measures, when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide a more comprehensive view of Frontier’s core operations and ability to generate cash flow, (ii) provide investors with the financial analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operational, compensation, and planning decisions, and (iii) present measurements that investors and rating agencies have indicated to management are useful to them in assessing Frontier and its results of operations.

A reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is included in the accompanying tables. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP, nor are they alternatives to GAAP measures, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) less income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, investment and other income (loss), pension settlement costs, reorganization items, and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, as described above, adjusted to exclude certain pension/OPEB expenses, restructuring costs and other charges, stock-based compensation, and certain other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenue.

Management uses EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to assist it in comparing performance from period to period and as measures of operational performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors in evaluating Frontier’s operational performance from period to period because they exclude depreciation and amortization expenses related to investments made in prior periods and are determined without regard to capital structure or investment activities. By excluding capital expenditures, debt repayments and dividends, among other factors, these non-GAAP financial measures have certain shortcomings. Management compensates for these shortcomings by utilizing these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Management defines operating free cash flow as net cash provided from operating activities less capital expenditures, less payments on vendor financing related to capital expenditures. Management uses operating free cash flow to assist it in comparing liquidity from period to period and to obtain a more comprehensive view of Frontier’s core operations and ability to generate cash flow. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in evaluating cash available to service debt and pay dividends. This non-GAAP financial measure has certain shortcomings; it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as items such as debt repayments are not deducted in determining such measure. Management compensates for these shortcomings by utilizing this non-GAAP financial measure in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted operating expenses is defined as operating expenses adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, restructuring and other charges, certain pension/OPEB expenses, stock-based compensation, and certain other non-recurring items. Investors have indicated that this non-GAAP measure is useful in evaluating Frontier’s performance.

Net leverage ratio is calculated as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments) divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the most recent four quarters. Investors have indicated that this non-GAAP measure is useful in evaluating Frontier’s debt levels.

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and footnotes contained in Frontier’s documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” related to future events, including our 2024 outlook and guidance. Forward-looking statements address our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, including, without limitation, future operating and financial performance, our ability to implement our growth strategy our ability to comply with the covenants in the agreements governing our indebtedness, our capital expenditures, and other matters. These statements are made on the basis of management’s views and assumptions, as of the time the statements are made, regarding future events and performance and contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “may,” “will,” “would,” or “target.” Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. A wide range of factors could materially affect future developments and performance, including but not limited to: our significant indebtedness, our ability to incur substantially more debt in the future, and covenants in the agreements governing our current indebtedness that may reduce our operating and financial flexibility; declines in Adjusted EBITDA and revenue relative to historical levels that we are unable to offset; economic uncertainty, volatility in financial markets, and rising interest rates could limit our ability to access capital or increase the cost of capital needed to fund business operations, including our fiber expansion plans; our ability to successfully implement strategic initiatives, including our fiber buildout and other initiatives to enhance revenue and realize productivity improvements; our ability to secure necessary construction resources, materials and permits for our fiber buildout initiative in a timely and cost-effective manner; inflationary pressures on costs, including tight labor markets, increased fuel and electricity costs and potential disruptions in our supply chain, which could adversely impact our financial condition or results of operations and hinder our fiber expansion plans; our ability to effectively manage our operations, operating expenses, capital expenditures, debt service requirements and cash paid for income taxes and liquidity; the impact of potential information technology or data security breaches or other cyber-attacks or other disruptions; the impact of laws and regulations relating to the handling of privacy and data protection; competition from cable, wireless carriers, satellite providers, wireline carriers, fiber “overbuilders” and over the top companies, and the risk that we will not respond on a timely or profitable basis; our ability to successfully adjust to changes in the communications industry, including the effects of technological changes and competition on our capital expenditures, products and service offerings; our ability to retain or attract new customers and to maintain relationships with existing customers, including wholesale customers; our reliance on a limited number of key supplies and vendors; declines in revenue from our voice services, switched and nonswitched access and video and data services that we cannot stabilize or offset with increases in revenue from other products and services; our ability to secure, continue to use or renew intellectual property and other licenses used in our business; our ability to hire or retain key personnel; our ability to dispose of certain assets or asset groups or to make acquisition of certain assets on terms that are attractive to us, or at all; the effects of changes in the availability of federal and state universal service funding or other subsidies to us and our competitors and our ability to obtain future subsidies; our ability to comply with the applicable CAF II and RDOF requirements and the risk of penalties or obligations to return certain CAF II and RDOF funds; our ability to defend against litigation or government investigations and potentially unfavorable results from current pending and future litigation or investigations; our ability to comply with applicable federal and state consumer protection requirements; the effects of governmental legislation and regulation on our business, including costs, disruptions, possible limitations on operating flexibility and changes to the competitive landscape resulting from such legislation or regulation; the impact of regulatory, investigative and legal proceedings and legal compliance risks; our ability to effectively manage service quality in the states in which we operate and meet mandated service quality metrics or regulatory requirements; the effects of changes in income tax rates, tax laws, regulations or rulings, or federal or state tax assessments, including the risk that such changes may benefit our competitors more than us, as well as potential future decreases in the value of our deferred tax assets; the effects of changes in accounting policies or practices; our ability to successfully renegotiate union contracts; the effects of increased medical expenses and pension and postemployment expenses; changes in pension plan assumptions, interest rates, discount rates, regulatory rules and/or the value of our pension plan assets; the impact of adverse changes in economic, political and market conditions in the areas that we serve, the U.S. and globally, including but not limited to, disruption in our supply chain, inflation in pricing for key materials or labor, or other adverse changes resulting from epidemics, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases, natural disasters, economic or political instability, terrorist attacks and wars, including the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war, or other adverse widespread developments; potential adverse impacts of climate change and increasingly stringent environmental laws, rules and regulations, and customer expectations and other environmental liabilities; market overhang due to substantial common stock holdings by our former creditors; certain provisions of Delaware law and our certificate of incorporation that may prevent efforts by our stockholders to change the direction or management of our company; and certain other factors set forth in our other filings with the SEC. This list of factors that may affect future performance and the accuracy of forward-looking statements is illustrative and is not intended to be exhaustive. You should consider these important factors, as well as the risks and other factors contained in Frontier’s filings with the SEC, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in such forward-looking statements. We do not intend, nor do we undertake any duty, to update any forward-looking statements.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Financial Data For the For the For the three months ended three months ended three months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, ($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2024 2023 Statements of Operations Data Revenue $ 1,480 $ 1,462 $ 1,449 Operating expenses: Cost of service 516 522 528 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 449 428 428 Depreciation and amortization 398 388 354 Restructuring costs and other charges 26 34 24 Total operating expenses 1,389 1,372 1,334 Operating income 91 90 115 Investment and other income (loss), net (24 ) 112 32 Interest expense (199 ) (199 ) (149 ) Income (Loss) before income taxes (132 ) 3 (2 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (9 ) 2 – Net income (loss) $ (123 ) $ 1 $ (2 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 248,754 246,301 245,474 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 248,754 247,040 245,474 Basic net earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.49 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) Diluted net earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.49 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) Other Financial Data: Capital expenditures $ 626 $ 666 $ 1,057

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Financial Data For the For the six months ended six months ended June 30, June 30, ($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Statements of Income Data Revenue $ 2,942 $ 2,889 Operating expenses: Cost of service 1,038 1,070 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 877 845 Depreciation and amortization 786 684 Restructuring costs and other charges 60 32 Total operating expenses 2,761 2,631 Operating income 181 258 Investment and other income, net 88 34 Interest expense (398 ) (290 ) Income (Loss) before income taxes (129 ) 2 Income tax expense (7 ) 1 Net income (loss) $ (122 ) $ 1 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 247,382 245,285 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 247,382 246,517 Basic net earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.49 ) $ 0.00 Diluted net earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.49 ) $ 0.00 Other Financial Data: Capital expenditures $ 1,292 $ 2,211

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Financial Data For the quarter ended June 30, March 31, June 30, ($ in millions) 2024 2024 2023 Selected Statement of Income Data Revenue: Data and Internet services $ 983 $ 947 $ 880 Voice services 312 321 347 Video services 88 94 112 Other 83 84 89 Revenue from contracts with customers 1,466 1,446 1,428 Subsidy and other revenue 14 16 21 Total revenue $ 1,480 $ 1,462 $ 1,449 Other Financial Data Revenue: Consumer $ 789 $ 787 $ 775 Business and wholesale 677 659 653 Revenue from contracts with customers $ 1,466 $ 1,446 $ 1,428 Fiber $ 840 $ 805 $ 746 Copper 626 641 682 Revenue from contracts with customers $ 1,466 $ 1,446 $ 1,428 For the six months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, ($ in millions) 2024 2023 Selected Statement of Income Data Revenue: Data and Internet services $ 1,930 $ 1,742 Voice services 633 703 Video services 182 229 Other 167 172 Revenue from contracts with customers 2,912 2,846 Subsidy and other revenue 30 43 Total revenue $ 2,942 $ 2,889 Other Financial Data Revenue: Consumer $ 1,576 $ 1,536 Business and wholesale 1,336 1,310 Revenue from contracts with customers $ 2,912 $ 2,846 Fiber $ 1,645 $ 1,475 Copper 1,267 1,371 Revenue from contracts with customers $ 2,912 $ 2,846

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Operating Data As of and for the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Broadband customer metrics (1) Broadband customers (in thousands) 3,010 2,974 2,898 3,010 2,898 Net customer additions 36 31 4 67 30 Consumer customer metrics Customers (in thousands) 3,154 3,140 3,127 3,154 3,127 Net customer additions 14 11 (13 ) 25 (6 ) Average monthly consumer revenue per customer $ 83.57 $ 83.65 $ 82.48 $ 83.69 $ 81.70 Customer monthly churn 1.65 % 1.47 % 1.53 % 1.56 % 1.48 % Employees 12,960 13,227 14,099 12,960 14,099 (1) Amounts presented include related metrics for our wholesale customers.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Spencer Kurn



SVP, Investor Relations



+1 401-225-0475



spencer.kurn@ftr.com

Media Contact

Chrissy Murray



VP, Corporate Communications



+1 504-952-4225



chrissy.murray@ftr.com

