Frontier Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results

Achieved year-over-year EBITDA growth through the first half of 2023

Reported year-over-year business and wholesale revenue growth for the first time in six years

Disciplined pricing actions led to approximately 3% sequential consumer fiber broadband ARPU growth

Fiber securitization transaction highlights value of fiber infrastructure and unlocks attractive financing source

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) reported second-quarter 2023 results today.





“Our second-quarter results prove once again that our fiber internet is the best technology to meet the growing demand for high-speed, reliable connectivity. This quarter, we reported solid fiber net adds, a sequential increase in consumer broadband ARPU, and positive revenue growth in business and wholesale for the first time in six years,” said Nick Jeffery, President and Chief Executive Officer of Frontier.

“Our goal is to return to growth this year, and our scale, competitive advantage, healthy cash flow and best-in-class team have put us on track to do just that. We delivered year-over-year EBITDA growth in the first half of the year and plan to accelerate in the second half. We are committed to Building Gigabit America® because we know that our fiber technology can change people’s lives for the better.”

Second-Quarter 2023 Highlights1

Passed 316,000 new fiber locations

Added 66,000 fiber broadband customers, resulting in fiber broadband customer growth of 19% year-over-year

Revenue of $1.45 billion, net loss of $2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $533 million

Capital expenditures of $1.06 billion, including $419 million of non-subsidy-related build capital expenditures and $35 million of subsidy-related build capital expenditures

Net cash from operations of $276 million driven by strong operating performance and increased focus on working capital management

Achieved annualized run-rate cost savings of $460 million

Priced $2.1 billion fiber securitization transactions on August 1, 2023, subject to customary conditions

Second-Quarter 2023 Consolidated Financial Results2

Revenue of $1.45 billion decreased 0.7% year-over-year as growth in fiber-based products was offset by declines in copper-based products

Operating income was $115 million and net loss was $2 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $533 million decreased 0.4% year-over-year, as revenue declines were partly offset by lower content expenses and cost-savings Further adjusted for the non-recurring $8 million sales tax refund incurred in the second quarter of 2022, Adjusted EBITDA would have increased 1.1% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 36.8% increased from 36.7% in the second quarter of 2022 Further adjusted for the non-recurring $8 million sales tax refund incurred in the second quarter of 2022, Adjusted EBITDA margin would have increased to 36.8% from 36.1% in the second quarter of 2022

Capital expenditures of $1.06 billion increased from $0.64 billion in the second quarter of 2022 as fiber expansion initiatives accelerated

Second-Quarter 2023 Consumer Results

Consumer revenue of $775 million decreased 2.0% year-over-year as strong growth in fiber broadband was offset by declines in copper products

Consumer fiber revenue of $462 million increased 9.7% year-over-year as growth in broadband, voice, and other offset declines in video

Consumer fiber broadband revenue of $320 million increased 19.4% year-over-year driven by growth in fiber broadband customers

Consumer fiber broadband customer net additions of 63,000 resulted in consumer fiber broadband customer growth of 19.7% year-over-year

Consumer fiber broadband customer churn of 1.41% decreased from 1.43% in the second quarter of 2022

Consumer fiber broadband ARPU of $63.12 decreased 0.4% year-over-year, with a 2.7% sequential increase due to increased customer in-take ARPU in the $70 range and annual price increases

Second-Quarter 2023 Business and Wholesale Results

Business and wholesale revenue of $653 million increased 0.3% year-over-year as growth in fiber was partly offset by declines in copper

Business and wholesale fiber revenue of $284 million increased 7.6% year-over-year as growth in data and voice was partly offset by declines in other

Business fiber broadband customer churn of 1.31% increased from 1.28% in the second quarter of 2022

Business fiber broadband ARPU of $102.89 decreased 4.0% year-over-year

Capital Structure3

At June 30, 2023, Frontier had total liquidity of $1.9 billion, including a cash and short-term investments balance of approximately $1.2 billion and $0.7 billion of available borrowing capacity on its revolving credit facility. Frontier’s net leverage ratio on June 30, 2023 was approximately 4.1x. Frontier has no long-term debt maturities prior to 2027.

2023 Outlook4

Frontier today reaffirmed its operational and financial expectations for 2023.

The company’s guidance does not assume any impact from the recently priced fiber securitization transactions.

Frontier’s guidance for the full year 2023 is:

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.11 – $2.16 billion

New fiber passings of 1.3 million

Cash capital expenditures of $3.00 – $3.20 billion

Cash taxes of approximately $20 million

Net cash interest payments of approximately $655 million

Pension and OPEB expense of approximately $50 million (net of capitalization)

Cash pension and OPEB contributions of approximately $125 million

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, Frontier will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss second-quarter 2023 results today, August 4, 2023, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call webcast and presentation materials are accessible through Frontier’s Investor Relations website and will remain archived at this location.

About Frontier

Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the largest pure-play fiber provider in the U.S. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America®, we deliver blazing-fast broadband connectivity that unlocks the potential of millions of consumers and businesses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Frontier uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its performance, including EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, operating free cash flow, adjusted operating expenses, and net leverage ratio, each of which is described below. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to (i) assist in analyzing Frontier’s underlying financial performance from period to period, (ii) analyze and evaluate strategic and operational decisions, (iii) establish criteria for compensation decisions, and (iv) assist in the understanding of Frontier’s ability to generate cash flow and, as a result, to plan for future capital and operational decisions. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding Frontier’s financial condition and results of operations because these measures, when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide a more comprehensive view of Frontier’s core operations and ability to generate cash flow, (ii) provide investors with the financial analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operational, compensation, and planning decisions, and (iii) present measurements that investors and rating agencies have indicated to management are useful to them in assessing Frontier and its results of operations.

A reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is included in the accompanying tables. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP, nor are they alternatives to GAAP measures, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) less income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, investment and other income (loss), pension settlement costs, reorganization items, and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, as described above, adjusted to exclude certain pension/OPEB expenses, restructuring costs and other charges, stock-based compensation, and certain other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenue.

Management uses EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to assist it in comparing performance from period to period and as measures of operational performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors in evaluating Frontier’s operational performance from period to period because they exclude depreciation and amortization expenses related to investments made in prior periods and are determined without regard to capital structure or investment activities. By excluding capital expenditures, debt repayments and dividends, among other factors, these non-GAAP financial measures have certain shortcomings. Management compensates for these shortcomings by utilizing these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Management defines operating free cash flow as net cash provided from operating activities less capital expenditures. Management uses operating free cash flow to assist it in comparing liquidity from period to period and to obtain a more comprehensive view of Frontier’s core operations and ability to generate cash flow. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in evaluating cash available to service debt and pay dividends. This non-GAAP financial measure has certain shortcomings; it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as items such as debt repayments are not deducted in determining such measure. Management compensates for these shortcomings by utilizing this non-GAAP financial measure in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted operating expenses is defined as operating expenses adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, restructuring and other charges, certain pension/OPEB expenses, stock-based compensation, and certain other non-recurring items. Investors have indicated that this non-GAAP measure is useful in evaluating Frontier’s performance.

Net leverage ratio is calculated as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments) divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the most recent four quarters. Investors have indicated that this non-GAAP measure is useful in evaluating Frontier’s debt levels.

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and footnotes contained in Frontier’s documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” related to future events, including our 2023 outlook and guidance. Forward-looking statements address our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, including, without limitation, our outlook with respect to future operating and financial performance, expected results from our implementation of strategic and cost savings initiatives, ongoing and planned financings, including the Company’s securitization and Variable Funding Notes, capital expenditures, taxes, pension and OPEB obligations, and our ability to comply with the covenants in the agreements governing our indebtedness and other matters. These statements are made on the basis of management’s views and assumptions, as of the time the statements are made, regarding future events and performance and contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “may,” “will,” “would,” or “target.” Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. A wide range of factors could materially affect future developments and performance, including but not limited to: our ability to satisfy the closing conditions related to the offering; our ability to satisfy the closing conditions related to the offering,; our ability to consummate the Variable Funding Notes facility; our significant indebtedness, our ability to incur substantially more debt in the future, and covenants in the agreements governing our current indebtedness that may reduce our operating and financial flexibility; declines in Adjusted EBITDA relative to historical levels that we are unable to offset; economic uncertainty, volatility in financial markets, and rising interest rates could limit our ability to access capital or increase the cost of capital needed to fund business operations, including our fiber expansion plans; our ability to successfully implement strategic initiatives, including our fiber buildout and other initiatives to enhance revenue and realize productivity improvements; our ability to secure necessary construction resources, materials and permits for our fiber buildout initiative in a timely and cost-effective manner; inflationary pressures on costs and potential disruptions in our supply chain resulting from the global microchip shortage, the COVID-19 pandemic, or otherwise, which could adversely impact our financial condition or results of operations and hinder our fiber expansion plans; our ability to effectively manage our operations, operating expenses, capital expenditures, debt service requirements and cash paid for income taxes and liquidity; the impact of potential information technology or data security breaches or other cyber-attacks or other disruptions; competition from cable, wireless and wireline carriers, satellite, fiber “overbuilders” and over the top companies, and the risk that we will not respond on a timely or profitable basis; our ability to successfully adjust to changes in the communications industry, including the effects of technological changes and competition on our capital expenditures, products and service offerings; our ability to retain or attract new customers and to maintain relationships with existing customers, including wholesale customers; our reliance on a limited number of key supplies and vendors; declines in revenue from our voice services, switched and nonswitched access and video and data services that we cannot stabilize or offset with increases in revenue from other products and services; our ability to secure, continue to use or renew intellectual property and other licenses used in our business; our ability to hire or retain key personnel; our ability to dispose of certain assets or asset groups or to make acquisition of certain assets on terms that are attractive to us, or at all; the effects of changes in the availability of federal and state universal service funding or other subsidies to us and our competitors and our ability to obtain future subsidies; our ability to comply with the applicable CAF II and RDOF requirements and the risk of penalties or obligations to return certain CAF II and RDOF funds; our ability to defend against litigation or government investigations and potentially unfavorable results from current pending and future litigation or investigations; our ability to comply with applicable federal and state consumer protection requirements; the effects of governmental legislation and regulation on our business, including costs, disruptions, possible limitations on operating flexibility and changes to the competitive landscape resulting from such legislation or regulation; the impact of regulatory, investigative and legal proceedings and legal compliance risks; our ability to effectively manage service quality in the states in which we operate and meet mandated service quality metrics or regulatory requirements; the effects of changes in income tax rates, tax laws, regulations or rulings, or federal or state tax assessments, including the risk that such changes may benefit our competitors more than us, as well as potential future decreases in the value of our deferred tax assets; the effects of changes in accounting policies or practices; our ability to successfully renegotiate union contracts; the effects of increased medical expenses and pension and postemployment expenses; changes in pension plan assumptions, interest rates, discount rates, regulatory rules and/or the value of our pension plan assets; the impact of adverse changes in economic, political and market conditions in the areas that we serve, the U.S. and globally, including but not limited to, disruption in our supply chain, inflation in pricing for key materials or labor, or other adverse changes resulting from epidemics, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases, including the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, economic or political instability, terrorist attacks and wars, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, or other adverse widespread developments; potential adverse impacts of climate change and increasingly stringent environmental laws, rules and regulations, and customer expectations and other environmental liabilities; market overhang due to substantial common stock holdings by our former creditors; certain provisions of Delaware law and our certificate of incorporation that may prevent efforts by our stockholders to change the direction or management of our company; and certain other factors set forth in our other filings with the SEC. This list of factors that may affect future performance and the accuracy of forward-looking statements is illustrative and is not intended to be exhaustive. You should consider these important factors, as well as the risks and other factors contained in Frontier’s filings with the SEC, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in such forward-looking statements. We do not intend, nor do we undertake any duty, to update any forward-looking statements.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Financial Data For the For the For the three months ended three months ended three months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, ($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2023 2022 Statements of Income Data Revenue $ 1,449 $ 1,440 $ 1,459 Operating expenses: Cost of service 528 542 546 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 428 417 427 Depreciation and amortization 354 330 290 Restructuring costs and other charges 24 8 30 Total operating expenses 1,334 1,297 1,293 Operating income 115 143 166 Investment and other income, net 32 2 122 Interest expense (149 ) (141 ) (118 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (2 ) 4 170 Income tax expense – 1 69 Net (loss) income $ (2 ) $ 3 $ 101 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 245,474 245,081 244,723 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 245,474 246,425 244,723 Basic net (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.41 Diluted net (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.41 Other Financial Data: Capital expenditures $ 1,057 $ 1,154 $ 641

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Financial Data For the For the six months ended six months ended June 30, June 30, ($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Statements of Income Data Revenue $ 2,889 $ 2,906 Operating expenses: Cost of service 1,070 1,099 Selling, general and administrative expenses 845 862 Depreciation and amortization 684 574 Restructuring costs and other charges 32 84 Total operating expenses 2,631 2,619 Operating income 258 287 Investment and other income, net 34 199 Interest expense (290 ) (221 ) Income before income taxes 2 265 Income tax expense 1 99 Net income $ 1 $ 166 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 245,285 244,592 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 246,517 244,831 Basic net earnings per common share $ 0.00 $ 0.68 Diluted net earnings per common share $ 0.00 $ 0.68 Other Financial Data: Capital expenditures $ 2,211 $ 1,088

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Financial Data For the quarter ended June 30, March 31, June 30, ($ in millions) 2023 2023 2022 Selected Statement of Income Data Revenue: Data and Internet services $ 880 $ 862 $ 847 Voice services 347 356 381 Video services 112 117 134 Other 89 83 80 Revenue from contracts with customers 1,428 1,418 1,442 Subsidy and other revenue 21 22 17 Total revenue $ 1,449 $ 1,440 $ 1,459 Other Financial Data Revenue: Consumer $ 775 $ 761 $ 791 Business and Wholesale 653 657 651 Revenue from contracts with customers $ 1,428 $ 1,418 $ 1,442 Fiber $ 746 $ 729 $ 685 Copper 682 689 757 Revenue from contracts with customers $ 1,428 $ 1,418 $ 1,442 For the six months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, ($ in millions) 2023 2022 Selected Statement of Income Data Revenue: Data and Internet services $ 1,742 $ 1,683 Voice services 703 767 Video services 229 271 Other 172 163 Revenue from contracts with customers 2,846 2,884 Subsidy and other revenue 43 22 Total revenue $ 2,889 $ 2,906 Other Financial Data Revenue: Consumer $ 1,536 $ 1,567 Business and Wholesale 1,310 1,317 Revenue from contracts with customers $ 2,846 $ 2,884 Fiber $ 1,475 $ 1,357 Copper 1,371 1,527 Revenue from contracts with customers $ 2,846 $ 2,884

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Operating Data As of and for the three months ended For the six months ended June, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June, 2023 June 30, 2022 Consumer customer metrics Customers (in thousands) 3,127 3,140 3,159 3,127 3,159 Net customer additions (losses) (13 ) 7 (10 ) (6 ) (6 ) Average monthly consumer revenue per customer $ 82.48 $ 80.87 $ 83.35 $ 81.70 $ 82.51 Customer monthly churn 1.53 % 1.43 % 1.53 % 1.48 % 1.44 % Broadband customer metrics (1) Broadband customers (in thousands) 2,865 2,863 2,827 2,865 2,827 Net customer additions 2 24 8 26 28 Employees 14,099 14,523 15,074 14,099 15,074 (1) Amounts presented exclude related metrics for our wholesale customers.

Contacts

Investors

Spencer Kurn



SVP, Investor Relations



+1 401-225-0475



spencer.kurn@ftr.com

Media

Chrissy Murray



VP, Corporate Communications



+1 504-952-4225



chrissy.murray@ftr.com

Read full story here