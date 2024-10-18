Frontier Receives Grants to Expand Access to High-Speed Fiber Internet in Connecticut

Company will bring fast, reliable connectivity to unserved and underserved homes and businesses across the state

What happened? Frontier received seven ConneCTed Communities grants from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to expand access to high-speed, reliable fiber internet across Connecticut. The funding comes from Connecticut’s portion of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Capital Project Fund.

Why it matters: In the past three years, we have delivered fiber internet access to over 1 million homes and businesses in Connecticut. This investment from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection further strengthens our commitment to connecting unserved and underserved communities to our high-speed fiber internet. With these grants, we will bring fast, reliable connectivity to more homes and businesses in Connecticut, boosting economic and educational opportunities for residents across the state.

Handy quote: “We are honored to receive seven ConneCTed Communities grants from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, supporting our efforts to expand access to high-speed fiber internet across the state. This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing Connecticut’s digital infrastructure, with our network now reaching over 1 million homes and businesses,” said Vishal Dixit, Chief Strategy Officer. “We are excited to work with our state and local partners to ensure more Connecticut residents and businesses can benefit from reliable, high-speed fiber internet.”

Why is this important for Connecticut?

“The expansion of broadband infrastructure will make Connecticut’s towns and cities stronger, more resilient and better positioned to engage in today’s increasingly digitized world,” Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said in his press release. “Awarding these funds is a critical step in the crucial push to make broadband more widely available.”

“Frontier’s partnership with the State of Connecticut will allow us to expand high-speed fiber internet access that will fuel economic development and enhance quality of life for our residents. It’s another important step forward to make sure that our local businesses, students and families have the reliable internet service they need to thrive,” said Casey Flannagan, First Selectman of Sharon, Connecticut, one of the communities where the grant funding will make an impact.

Frontier is the largest pure-play fiber provider in the U.S. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America®, we deliver blazing-fast broadband connectivity that unlocks the potential of millions of consumers and businesses. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.

