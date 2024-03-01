Home Business Wire Frontier Introduces App-Based Customer Rewards Program
Business Wire

Frontier Introduces App-Based Customer Rewards Program

di Business Wire

No sign-ups, no tiers, no secret handshakes—just thanks

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR):




What we did: We launched our first-ever customer rewards program, “ForMe Rewards.” The app-based program gives Frontier customers free-and-easy access to giveaways, deals and special offers from popular national brands.

Why we did it: Saying “thank you” to our customers is another way we are putting our customers back at the center of our universe. It’s also a way to remind customers to check our app for information they need, while they claim offers they want. As they snag rewards, they can make speed upgrades and sign up for value-added services like YouTube TV on our app.

How it’s different: There are no tiers, points, memberships or secret handshakes. We don’t even make it conditional on signing up for autopay. Frontier customers just visit our app and get access to rewards.

What kind of rewards, specifically: Rewards people actually want—like Frontier speed upgrades, free lunch from their favorite restaurants and discounts with brands ranging from Best Buy and Samsung to Gap and Neiman Marcus. Customers can filter the brand categories to personalize their offerings, meaning that if they like coffee, they’ll see more offers for coffee.

Handy quote: “We know our customers love our internet service, and we want them to know we love them right back,” said John Harrobin, Executive Vice President of Consumer. “Our customer rewards program is a fun way for us to surprise and delight our customers on our app. We’ve got a great app, and now, we’re giving our customers even more reasons to engage with us there.”

About Frontier: Frontier is the largest pure-play fiber provider in the U.S. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America®, we deliver blazing-fast broadband connectivity that unlocks the potential of millions of consumers and businesses. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.

Contacts

Media
Chrissy Murray

VP, Corporate Communications

chrissy.murray@ftr.com

