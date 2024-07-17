Frontier Fiber Tops Ookla® Speedtest® Charts with Fast and Reliable Internet Speeds

Connecting more customers and dominating speedtests nationwide

What we did: Frontier Fiber tops the latest Ookla® Speedtest® charts on things that matter most to our growing customer base: fast and reliable internet speeds.

Why it matters: As the largest pure-play fiber provider in the country, Frontier is revolutionizing the way people experience the internet. Today, we provide blazing-fast fiber internet to over 2 million people nationwide, more than doubling our fiber customer base since 2020. As we connect more people to Frontier Fiber, we are winning where it matters most to our customers, with fast and reliable internet speeds.

Handy Quote: “We are setting a new standard for what people can and should expect from their internet. Our customers are experiencing unparalleled speed and reliability with our 100% fiber internet service, and that’s exactly why we will continue to win, quarter after quarter,” said John Harrobin, Executive Vice President of Consumer at Frontier. “As fiber becomes a greater share of our business, we will continue to gain momentum and secure more chart-topping results.”

The Details: According to the consumer-initiated Ookla® Speedtest® results for the first half of 2024, Frontier is increasing wins in every category.

We are proud to take the top honors in several key states including fastest in Connecticut and West Virginia, the most reliable internet speeds in West Virginia, the best latency in California and Texas, plus top performance across major markets in our service area. To see the latest Ookla® Speedtest® Connectivity Report, please click here.

